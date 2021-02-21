Trump-Loving Miami Doctor Charged With Hate Crime After Using Racial Slur Against Hispanic
JUSTICE
A 58-year-old Trump-loving anesthesiologist from Miami has been charged with a hate crime after verbally attacking an Hispanic man who asked her to socially distance inside a Publix grocery store in Hialeah, Florida, on Friday. According to the arrest warrant published by the Miami Herald, Jennifer Susan Wright started “mumbling bad words” after the victim asked her to keep her distance in the checkout line. As the man then loaded his groceries into his car, Wright reportedly vandalized the car and yelled, “We should have gotten rid of you when we could,” according to the paper. She then allegedly said, “This is not going to be Biden’s America, this is my America” and “we should have burned it all.” The report goes on to say, “The defendant also proceeds to stab the victim’s vehicle with her keys while saying he needed to go back to his country.” She then punched him as he tried to call 911. Wright posted bail after her arrest.