Trump-Loving Randy Jackson Seems to Be Behind Janet Jackson Delusion

It’s been a rough week for Janet Jackson. And it’s starting to become clear that her MAGA brother Randy Jackson is to blame.

First, the pop star took heat for falsely saying that Vice President Kamala Harris is “not Black” in an interview with The Guardian. The comment, which parroted claims made by former President Donald Trump, went viral on social media—prompting outcry and mockery.

Soon after, a man claiming to be her manager publicly apologized on her behalf, only for Jackson’s camp to state that the apology didn’t come from Jackson, as the man wasn’t actually her manager. (The man, Mo Elmasri, told the Daily Beast that he had worked for Jackson but was fired for his actions after the Guardian debacle.)

Now, in the latest twist to the bizarre PR nightmare, Page Six has reported that unnamed sources close to Janet are blaming the saga on her brother Randy, who Variety reported has long been her manager. The sources say that he is too inexperienced to handle her affairs and exerts too great a control over her life.

“[Randy’s] sabotaging her legacy because he’s not savvy,” one source reportedly said. “She’s giving Randy control, and no one understands how he’s managing her, when he’s never had a career. She pays for everything.”

The source also alleged that Randy is a “Trump supporter and conspiracy theorist,” adding: “Janet’s bubble is small, and she listens to Randy. She does peddle in conspiracy theories.”

In an October 2020 Instagram post, Randy shared a video in which a man argues on behalf of the former president’s reelection campaign. “Please watch. We are living in a time where there is a war going on. Not blue vs red but good vs evil,” Jackson’s caption reads. His most recent grid post is a clip of Kanye West speaking with Tucker Carlson and before that he shared a selfie with noted conspiracy peddler Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

On top of that Randy Jackson follows just 11 accounts on Instagram. Aside from his family members, the other boldfaced names include Trump, RFK Jr. and ultra-conservative pundit Candace Owens.

Another source told Page Six that Janet’s comments to the Guardian don’t “even sound like her,” adding, “She’s so methodical. I don’t know what made her do this.” The source added that Janet “doesn’t really watch the news anymore. She does live in a bubble.”

Randy’s personal website features a section on his close relationship to his sister.

“In 2016, at Janet’s request, Randy came alongside her to consult on her career and business management as well as to support her through a difficult time in her personal life throughout her pregnancy and birth of her son and then subsequent separation from her husband,” it reads. “Randy and Janet continue to combine their talents working on various projects together and supporting each other through the many challenges of life.”

Representatives of Randy and Janet told Variety that the siblings are unavailable for comment as they mourn the loss of their brother Tito, who died this past week.