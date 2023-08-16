Trump-Loving Man Killed by FBI Waved AR-15 at Cops in Previous Incident

CHEAT SHEET
    Matt Young

    Night Editor

    FBI officials and other law enforcement officers stand outside the home of Craig Robertson who was shot and killed by the FBI in a raid on his home on August 9, 2023 in Provo, Utah.

    George Frey/Getty Images

    The Trump-loving Utah man who was killed by the FBI on Aug. 9 had a history with gun violence, records obtained by The Salt Lake Tribune show. Craig Robertson was involved in a 2018 scuffle with two Google Fiber workers, allegedly pointing his gun at the pair who needed to reach a utility pole in his backyard. The Salt Lake Tribune reports the 75-year-old later answered the door with an AR-15 when cops came to investigate, “which triggered a bit of a stand off,” police said. Robertson was ultimately not arrested or charged over the matter. Robertson was shot by the FBI last week after he allegedly pointed a gun at federal agents who were raiding his home. Robertson had made threats to President Joe Biden and New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg on social media, authorities allege.

