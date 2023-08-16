Trump-Loving Man Killed by FBI Waved AR-15 at Cops in Previous Incident
‘BIT OF A STANDOFF’
The Trump-loving Utah man who was killed by the FBI on Aug. 9 had a history with gun violence, records obtained by The Salt Lake Tribune show. Craig Robertson was involved in a 2018 scuffle with two Google Fiber workers, allegedly pointing his gun at the pair who needed to reach a utility pole in his backyard. The Salt Lake Tribune reports the 75-year-old later answered the door with an AR-15 when cops came to investigate, “which triggered a bit of a stand off,” police said. Robertson was ultimately not arrested or charged over the matter. Robertson was shot by the FBI last week after he allegedly pointed a gun at federal agents who were raiding his home. Robertson had made threats to President Joe Biden and New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg on social media, authorities allege.