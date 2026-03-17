Trump Loyalist Declares MAGA ‘Deader Than Dead’

A longtime Trump loyalist thinks the president’s war on Iran has killed the MAGA movement.

Former beauty queen and conservative activist Carrie Prejean Boller, 38, warned that many MAGA devotees have become disillusioned with the movement that carried Donald Trump to two presidencies because of the U.S. and Israel’s ongoing military campaign against Iran.

Last month, Boller got kicked out of the Religious Liberty Commission, a federal advisory board, after it was rocked by infighting over antisemitism.

Speaking to Piers Morgan, Boller said she considers Trump “a dear friend,” having known the president for almost two decades since she was Miss California at the Miss USA pageant in her early 20s. But she also shared how she no longer recognizes the 79-year-old.

In 2009, Donald Trump, then the owner of the Miss Universe Organization, gave Miss California USA Carrie Prejean her sash during a news conference in New York. Lucas Jackson/REUTERS

“I’ve been a loyal supporter of the president for almost 20 years,” she told Piers Morgan’s Uncensored on Monday. “And I will tell you right now, I do not recognize our president.”

“MAGA—let me tell you right now: MAGA is dead. It is deader than dead, and Americans are furious. We do not recognize President Donald J. Trump anymore,” she continued.

Boller is not the first Trump supporter to voice concerns over the strength of the MAGA base. On Tuesday, conservative podcaster Tim Pool said a top counterterrorism official’s resignation over the Iran war spelled trouble for the movement.

“The MAGA Coalition is shattered. Trump can say ‘I AM MAGA’ all he wants, and it may be true, but lost support means MAGA is meaningless,” he wrote in an X post after Joe Kent tendered his resignation as director of the National Counterterrorism Center.

Tim Pool thinks MAGA is in trouble after a top counterterrorism official resigned. Tim Pool on X

Kent wrote in a letter addressed to Trump that he was departing the role because he “cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran,” adding that the Islamic republic “posed no imminent threat to our nation.”

But Boller and Pool may be in the minority in MAGAworld. An NBC News poll conducted on the weekend of the strikes on Iran found that the attacks were supported by 90 percent of Republicans who identify themselves as aligned with MAGA.

Carrie Prejean Boller. YouTube/Piers Morgan Uncensored

Support for the strikes fell to 54 percent among Republicans who don’t see themselves as part of the MAGA movement.

Boller said she wasn’t buying the polling.

“I do not believe that one bit,” she told Morgan. “I talk to MAGA people all day long, every day, and the everyday average American is absolutely against this war.”

“I’m telling you right now, MAGA is dead, and we will not vote for one more politician who lies to us and says, ‘Oh, we’re going to drain the swamp and we’re going to not get involved in foreign wars.’ Trump has betrayed our country, and he has betrayed MAGA, and people are livid.”