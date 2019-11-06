CHEAT SHEET
Trump Senate Loyalists Mull Plan to Call Bidens for Any Impeachment Trial: Report
Read it at The Washington Post
Top Senate Republicans are mulling an explosive plan to call Joe and Hunter Biden as witnesses in any impeachment trial of Donald Trump. The idea is reportedly being championed by Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and John Kennedy of Louisiana, who discussed the possibility of summoning the Bidens at a private lunch last week. Paul was apparently sufficiently emboldened to publicly call for Hunter Biden to be subpoenaed at a campaign rally with the president Monday in Kentucky. While the bare-knuckle tactic may be popular with Trump loyalists who believe the collateral damage could hurt Democrats, many traditional Senate Republicans told the Washington Post they fear the strategy is inappropriate and could backfire.