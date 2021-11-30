Trump Made Desperate Phone Calls on Jan. 6 to Ask How to Stop Biden Win, Says Report
ANY IDEAS?
On Jan. 6, after it became clear that Mike Pence wouldn’t take part in attempts to overturn the election but before a MAGA mob stormed the Capitol, Donald Trump reportedly made some frantic phone calls to his allies to ask for fresh ideas on how to delay the certification of his election defeat. The new details on Trump’s riot-day movements were reported by The Guardian early Tuesday morning. According to the report, Trump made “several calls” from the White House that afternoon to his allies at the Willard Hotel in Washington—that group reportedly included Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, and Steve Bannon. After telling them that Pence wouldn’t object to Biden’s certification at the joint session of Congress, Trump “sought from the lawyers at the Willard ways to stop the joint session to ensure Biden would not be certified as president on 6 January,” the report states. The Guardian reports that the group settled on a plan to put pressure on Republican members of Congress to raise enough objections to ensure a delay on the certification. A spokesperson for Trump did not respond to The Guardian’s request for comment.