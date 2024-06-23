Trump Made ‘Nazi Ovens’ Joke Around Jewish Execs: Ex-Trump Org VP

Donald Trump has claimed he’s better for Jewish Americans than Democrats, but according to a former senior Trump Organization executive, the former president reveled in making Nazi jokes around his Jewish employees.

Former Trump Organization executive vice president Barbara Res told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi that Trump once made a joke about a German residential manager the company had hired before turning to some Trump Organization executives who happened to be Jewish.

“He was bragging amongst executives about how great the guy was and he was a real gentleman and so neat and clean and then he looked at a couple of our executives who happen to be Jewish, and he said, ‘Watch out for this guy, he sort of remembers the ovens,’ and then smiled,” said Res, who left her role in 1998 after she claimed Trump mistreated her and other employees.

The comment left the group dumbfounded according to Res.

“Everybody was shocked,” she said. “I cannot believe he said that. He was making a joke about the Nazi ovens and eating people.”

Trump has since tried to claim that Jewish Americans who vote for Democrats hate both Israel and Judaism, saying he and the Republican Party were best positioned to end Israel’s war in Gaza.