Trump Absurdly Claims He Singlehandedly ‘Made Juneteenth Very Famous’
President Trump made the audacious claim in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal that he singlehandedly made Juneteenth—a holiday that’s existed for well over 100 years—“very famous” when he agreed to move his Tulsa rally to another date. “I did something good: I made Juneteenth very famous,” Trump said. “It’s actually an important event, an important time. But nobody had ever heard of it.” The president insisted that no one around him was familiar with the holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the U.S.
At one point in his interview with the newspaper, he even asked an aide if she’d heard of it—only to have her remind him that the White House issued a statement last year commemorating the day. (In fact, the White House has put out statements on Juneteenth for the past three years.) “Oh really? We put out a statement? The Trump White House put out a statement?” Trump asked. “Ok, ok. Good.”