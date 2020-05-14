Trump Makes Absurd Threat to End ‘Whole Relationship’ With China
This one might require a little more explanation. President Trump has threatened to cut off America’s “whole relationship” with China, without giving any detail whatsoever about how that would be at all achievable or desirable. During an interview on Fox Business broadcast Thursday morning, Trump repeatedly attacked China for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Asked by host Maria Bartiromo what kind of punitive action the U.S. could take against China, Trump spitballed: “There are many things we could do... We could cut off the whole relationship. Now, if you did, what would happen? You’d save $500 billion, if you cut off the whole relationship.” Immediately following his suggestion of breaking every link between the world’s two biggest economies, Trump moved on to a separate rant about NATO and how little Europe pays for it.