Trump Makes Desperate Attempt to Save Bonkers Immunity Claim
LAST CHANCE
Donald Trump made a final effort to save his “presidential immunity” claim from the chopping block on Monday when he asked the Supreme Court to stay an appeals court panel’s unanimous rejection of the claim. The action could stall criminal proceedings over the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Trump previously argued that he was immune from criminal prosecution while in office for his role on Jan. 6, which two lower courts have already rejected. The timing of the trial is of utmost importance because it could unfold during, or just after, the 2024 presidential election. If the Supreme Court agrees to hear Trump’s appeal, it would have to decide whether to fast-track proceedings in light of the looming election. “President Trump’s claim that presidents have absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for their official acts presents a novel, complex and momentous question that warrants careful consideration on appeal,” Mr. Trump’s application said, according to The New York Times.