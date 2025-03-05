Trump Makes Dig at Democrats for Not Cheering for a Kennedy

Cheat Sheet
White House Devoured McDonald’s Before Trump’s Big Speech
I’M LOVIN' IT
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Updated 03.04.25 11:43PM EST 
Published 03.04.25 11:38PM EST 
A White House usher plates Big Macs from McDonalds, some of the fast food the US president purchased for a ceremony honoring the 2018 College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, January 14, 2019. - US President Donald Trump says the White House chefs are furloughed due to the partial government shutdown. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The White House Communications team got a special delivery ahead of President Donald Trump’s big speech to a joint session of Congress. Kaelan Dorr, a deputy communications director for the White House, posted a photo of McDonald’s fries, burgers, and nuggets on X. “White House Comms is pre-gaming the Joint Session the MAGA way,” he wrote. “Buckle up for Must See TV!” Trump is arguably one of the fast food giant’s most loyal customers. During his presidential campaign, Trump, who has a long-standing love affair with the fast food giant, staged a brief McDonald’s stunt where he served customers at a franchise drive-thru. The Washington Post later reported that he only spent five minutes working the fry station and no customers actually placed orders. First lady Melania Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have reportedly “ganged up” to wean the president off his fast food addiction. “Melania has, on occasion, been cooking family dinners at Trump Tower for the president and their son, Barron,” a source claimed to Page Six in November. “She’s also encouraging him to make healthier choices.”

2
Mikey Madison Texted With Demi Moore After Surprise Oscar Win
NO BAD BLOOD
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.04.25 8:59PM EST 
(L-R) Mikey Madison and Demi Moore attend the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 22, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
(L-R) Mikey Madison and Demi Moore attend the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 22, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

It’s all love between Hollywood darlings Mikey Madison and Demi Moore. Despite being the favorite to win Best Actress at the Oscars Sunday, Moore lost in a shocking upset to Madison, who took home the golden statue for her breakthrough role in Sean Baker’s Anora. While some rushed to pit the two actresses against each other, they each have since respectively quelled any chatter of tension, with Madison recently revealing Tuesday that she texted Moore after the ceremony. “I texted Demi, who I adore,” Madison told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Tuesday when asked if she spoke with any of her fellow Best Actress nominees. “She’s one of the sweetest, kindest women I’ve ever met, and I’m so grateful that I was able to meet her and witness her brilliance and talent in person.” “I adore her and I can’t wait to see what she does next, what kind of characters she brings us,” the Oscar winner continued. “I think we’re all so ready and excited to see that.”

This Meat Subscription Service Offers Locked-In Low Costs—and Free Burgers With Every Order
BEEF UP
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 02.25.25 3:58PM EST 
Omaha Steaks offers 12 free burgers with every delivery
Omaha Steaks

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From rising grocery prices to unreliable vendors, stocking up on quality meat can feel like a hassle. Omaha Steaks makes it easy to turn everyday meals into feasts by keeping your freezer stocked with perfectly-portioned proteins, sides, and desserts—all without breaking the bank.

Omaha Steaks is a fifth-generation, family-owned meat purveyor that is known for its premium steaks, burgers, chicken, seafood, and more. The brand’s subscription program offers unmatched quality and selection, delivering satisfying meals directly to your door. In addition to its multitude of meat options, the deliveries also include a variety of scrumptious sides and tasty desserts.

Butcher's Protein Bundle — Subscription
Price reflects 10% discount.
Subscribe At Omaha Steaks$90

Now, Omaha Steaks is upping the ante by offering a series of perks designed to put its customers first. First, the brand guarantees a locked-in price for the duration of your subscription. In other words, even if prices continue to rise, your cost will stay the same. No surprises, just a stress-free culinary experience. To add even more value, the brand is offering an extra 10 percent off if you sign up today—a deal that extends to all future shipments as well!

As if these savings weren’t savory enough, Omaha Steaks is also offering a mouthwatering add-on: twelve free burgers with every shipment. That’s a lifetime of premium burgers, at no additional cost. Start your subscription today to take advantage of this delectable deal.

3

Trump Makes Dig at Democrats for Not Cheering for a Kennedy

WHAT'S IN A NAME
William Vaillancourt
Published 03.04.25 11:38PM EST 
Donald Trump
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump attempted to knock Democrats for their opposition to vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr., commenting during his speech to Congress Tuesday that his name alone should make him more popular. Trump was introducing Kennedy when, after a round of applause, he gestured towards Democrats and said, “with the name ‘Kennedy’ you would’ve thought everybody over here would have been cheering. How quickly they forget.” In the last few months, many of Kennedy’s relatives openly opposed not only to his initial presidential candidacy, but his nomination to lead the the Department of Health and Human Services, saying his political ambitions were doing a disservice to his name. “I think if my dad were alive today, the real Robert Kennedy would have detested almost everything Donald Trump represents,” his sister, Kerry Kerry, said last August after he dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump. “I’m outraged and disgusted by my brother’s gaudy and obscene embrace of Donald Trump.”

4
Steve Carell Joins ‘Succession’ Creator’s Next Project
ELDEST BOY
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.04.25 5:45PM EST 
Steve Carell poses at the opening night of "Uncle Vanya" on Broadway at The Vivian Beaumont at Lincoln Center Theater on April 24, 2024 in New York City.
Steve Carell poses at the opening night of "Uncle Vanya" on Broadway at The Vivian Beaumont at Lincoln Center Theater on April 24, 2024 in New York City. Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

While fans won’t be getting a new season of Succession, they might just be getting the second best thing as the show’s mastermind, Jesse Armstrong, has finally landed on a cast to lead his feature directorial debut. So far untitled, Armstrong’s film is set to star Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Ramy Youssef, and Cory Michael Smith. The picture will follow a group of billionaire friends who, according to Variety, reunite “against the backdrop of a rolling international crisis.” Alongside writing, Armstrong will also be directing the film, which marks his first project since Succession ended in 2023. It will begin filming this month in Park City, Utah and is slated to debut on HBO later this spring. “I’m intrigued to discover whether being around so many brilliant actors and directors on Succession has in any way rubbed off on me. Let’s hope so,” Armstrong told Variety in a statement. “I’m grateful to Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi and the whole HBO team for backing this film so wholeheartedly and helping me pull together a dream team of cast and crew.”

Lifepro’s At-Home Vibration Plate Is the Best Lymphatic Drainage Hack
SHAKE IT OFF
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 02.25.25 3:34PM EST 
Lifepro Vibration Plates Review | Scouted, The Daily Beast
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lifepro.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Touted for a laundry list of potential wellness benefits, including improved circulation, boosting lymphatic drainage, and even reduced back pain, it’s no surprise that vibration therapy is trending in the wellness space right now. The fundamental idea behind vibration therapy is that the vibrations cause muscle contraction just like they would if you were, say, lifting a pair of dumbbells doing bicep curls, and the claim is that these contractions help build muscle, burn fat, and promote increased lymphatic drainage just by standing on the device and feeling the vibes.

As someone who is obsessed with taking care of my lymphatic system (and looking for lazy-ish ways to boost circulation and burn calories), I purchased Lifepro’s bestselling Vibration Plate Exerciser on a whim before my wedding a couple of years ago, and while I figured it would be a gimmick, it’s one of the best wellness investments I’ve ever made. If you’re after a user-friendly yet super-powerful vibration plate that doesn’t break the bank, Lifepro’s Vibration Plate Exercise Machine is the gold standard. I have had mine for over a year now, and I absolutely love it. Best of all? It’s backed by a lifetime warranty, which more than justifies the price tag.

Lifepro Vibration Plate Exercise Machine
Buy At Amazon$250

Free Returns | Free Shipping

As someone who sits for at least ten hours a day, I’m always looking for low-lift ways to counteract the side effects of my very sedentary lifestyle, and this vibration device has been a major game-changer for me. I will hop on it for just ten or fifteen minutes when I feel like I’ve been sitting for too long, and it instantly reduces stiffness and muscle tension.

Plus, while the research is still divided, some experts say it can help assist with fat loss by burning calories—especially when you use it to complement your strength training workout. I like to stand on my vibration machine with it powered to a mid-intensity level while doing arm, ab, and leg exercises for an added boost. If you’re looking to upgrade your lymphatic support lineup, I really can’t recommend Lifepro’s vibration therapy lineup more.

5
Western Australia Premier Apologizes for Calling JD Vance a ‘Knob’
SOZ
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.04.25 8:00PM EST 
Western Australia Premier Roger Cook speaks during a UFC Perth Media Opportunity at RAC Arena on March 1, 2025 in Perth, Australia.
Western Australia Premier Roger Cook speaks during a UFC Perth Media Opportunity at RAC Arena on March 1, 2025 in Perth, Australia. Matt Jelonek/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC

Western Australia’s premier Roger Cook apologized Monday night ET for calling Vice President JD Vance a “knob.” During the West Australian’s Leadership Matters event in Perth, a journalist asked Cook to complete the sentence, “JD Vance is a...,” to which the premier replied “knob”—the Aussie slang or insult equivalent of “idiot” or “obnoxious.” “You’ve got to have one unprofessional moment, don’t you? That was it,” Cook then said, earning laughs and applause from the audience. At a press conference following the event, the premier clarified that he didn’t mean any offense by the comment and was just having fun. “It was a light-hearted, non-professional moment and I didn’t mean any offense,” Cook told reporters. “When I made the comments there was a lot of applause around the room so perhaps some people enjoyed the fun that came with it,” he continued. “Other people might have been offended and I apologize.”

6
Musk Bows to Trump’s Preferred Dress Code for His Big Speech
SUIT UP
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.04.25 9:14PM EST 
Elon Musk arrives for US President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025.
Elon Musk arrives for US President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk ditched the gold chains and black visor sunglasses Tuesday while attending President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress. The billionaire Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief donned a fitted suit and tie for the occasion. While Musk has worn suits to a handful of formal functions, the billionaire is known to favor a blazer and T-shirt, often featuring a quote like “Occupy Mars”—or as seen on his fit for a cabinet meeting last week: “Tech Support.” For Trump’s address Tuesday, however, the Tesla exec donned a navy tie and suit—a smart move considering the blowout Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky received for not wearing a suit during a meeting at the White House Friday. “He’s all dressed up today,” Trump sarcastically told reporters when greeting Zelensky Friday. The Ukrainian president has repeatedly made clear that his attire is supposed to be a symbol of solidarity with soldiers fighting on the frontlines.

7
BlackRock Makes Trump’s Panama Canal Dreams Come True
ART OF THE DEAL
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.04.25 5:37PM EST 
Ships passing through Miraflores Locks in the Panama Canal.
Ships passing through Miraflores Locks in the Panama Canal. Edwin Remsberg/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

American asset management company BlackRock has volunteered to buy two ports at either end of the Panama Canal from their current Hong Kong-based ownership, CNN reported Tuesday. Chinese influence on the canal has angered President Donald Trump in recent weeks. He has even threatened multiple times to “take back” control of the crucial international waterway. Under a 1999 treaty negotiated with the U.S., the canal belongs to Panama, but Trump did not like Chinese ownership over some of the port operations. “China is operating the Panama Canal. And we didn’t give it to China. We gave it to Panama, and we’re taking it back,” Trump said during his inaugural address. According to the deal, which was announced Tuesday, BlackRock and other investors will spend $22.8 billion to buy the ports of Balboa and Cristobal at both ends of the canal from Hong-Kong company CK Hutchison. The deal is an “agreement in principal.” BlackRock’s consortium will also buy CK Hutchison’s controlling interest in 43 other ports comprising 199 berths in 23 countries, excluding ports it operates in China or Hong Kong. “These world-class ports facilitate global growth,” BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said in a statement. “Through our deep connectivity to organizations like Hutchison … and governments around the world, we are increasingly the first call for partners seeking patient, long-term capital. We are thrilled our clients can participate in this investment.”

8
‘Emilia Pérez’ Star Reveals She Mistakenly Got High From Oscars Gift Bag
Unscripted Trip
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.04.25 2:44PM EST 
Karla Sofía Gascón arrives at the 50th Cesar Film Awards at L'Olympia in France.
Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Karla Sofía Gascón, the actress ensnared in controversy after her racist posts resurfaced, revealed she accidentally got high off an Oscars gift bag. In an Instagram story posted on Tuesday, the Emilia Pérez star said she ate a bag of chips and drank a lemon-flavored soda from the Academy’s goodie bag when she “suddenly” started feeling dizzy. “I call a friend to tell him to be alert in case something happens to me,” she wrote, before realizing what had actually happened. Checking the packaging, she found nothing unusual in the chips—then looked at the soda can. The Instagram story included a photo of the can, which clearly stated “MG THC.” It appears the high hadn’t fully worn off when Gascón made the story. “I laugh now even though I still have vertigo, but I did get scared,” she wrote. At the Oscars, the actress was the punchline of a joke by host Conan O’Brien, who said: “Little fact for you, Anora uses the f-word 479 times. That’s three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón’s publicist—‘You tweeted what?!’" But Gascón’s social media candor doesn’t seem to be fading anytime soon.

Bissell Just Launched a Mini Version of Its Beloved Little Green Machine Cleaner
FUN-SIZED
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 02.25.25 8:58PM EST 
Bissell Little Green Machine Mini
Bissell.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s no surprise that Bissell’s O.G. Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is almost certainly the most beloved cleaning gadget on social media in the last few years—and perhaps of all time. It may seem like a novelty cleaning gadget, but despite its pint-size profile, this thing is as powerful as many of its full-sized counterparts. Now, Bissell has launched an even more portable (and car-friendly) version of its original bestselling cleaner: The Little Green Mini Portable Deep Cleaner. The fun-sized cleaner delivers as much deep cleaning power as the original version but in a smaller size that allows for added portability—just in time for spring cleaning season.

Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Cleaner
See At BISSELL$95

At just seven pounds (seriously, even my cat weighs more than this thing!), the sleek Little Green Mini Portable Deep Cleaner tackles even the toughest oh-no situations, whether it be cleaning up the rug your cat just threw up on, frantically trying to restore the filthy couch upholstery before your in-laws arrive for the weekend, or tackling crumbs, sand, and whatever else your dog (or child) drags into your car. Not only does it offer powerful suction, but it also lifts new and old stains and removes odor like a charm. It’s the ultimate small space sidekick to have in your cleaning arsenal—especially for parents and pet owners.

9
Republican Lawmakers Are Falling Over Themselves to Put Trump on Dollar Bills
ALL ABOUT THE DONALDS
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Published 03.04.25 5:30PM EST 
Donald Trump.
House Republicans are trying to get Donald Trump’s face on two different dollar bills. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/Getty Images.

House Republicans have introduced in the last week not one but two separate bills that would put President Donald Trump’s face on U.S. currency. Last week, South Carolina Rep. Joe Wilson revealed his legislation calling for the creation of a new $250 bill that would bear the sitting president’s visage. “Most valuable bill for most valuable President!” he wrote on X. Now, Texas Rep. Brandon Gill is proposing a similar yet distinct idea: replace Benjamin Franklin, who currently appears on the $100 bill, with Trump. “President Trump could be enjoying his golden years golfing and spending time with his family,” Gill said in a statement. “Instead, he took a bullet for this country and is now working overtime to secure our border, fix our uneven trade relationship with the rest of the world, make America energy independent again, and put America first by ending useless foreign aid.” Both of the fawning campaigns to immortalize the president face the same key roadblock: Federal law doesn’t allow a living person’s portrait to appear on U.S. currency. MAGA Rep Anna Paulina Luna has also introduced a bill that aims to add Trump to Mount Rushmore.

10
Vacationers Caught on Camera Attacking Airport Staff: Cops
Destination: Detention
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.04.25 6:54PM EST 
Published 03.04.25 5:25PM EST 
Beatriz Rapoport De Campos Maia and Rafael Seirafe-Novaes.
Beatriz Rapoport De Campos Maia and Rafael Seirafe-Novaes. Miami Dade Corrections

A newly engaged couple headed to Cancún for a celebratory getaway allegedly turned violent at Miami International Airport on Sunday, attacking airline employees and trying to force their way onto an American Airlines flight, authorities said. Rafael Seirafe-Novaes and Beatriz Rapoport-De-Campos-Maia “ignored the signs and verbal commands” of a ticket agent before barging onto the jet bridge, according to a police report. Cell phone footage shows Seirafe-Novaes scuffling with security officers before he and Rapoport-De-Campos-Maia were taken into custody. During the altercation, the couple allegedly shoved two airline workers and threw coffee on them. Rapoport-De-Campos-Maia later denied the allegations in an interview with CBS Miami, insisting, “Nobody threw coffee. The coffee was in my hand, and just fell apart.” They have each been charged with two counts of battery and one count of trespassing on property after warning—charges they are reportedly fighting. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, acts of intentional violence in an international airport are punishable with a fine of up to $250,000 and 20 years in prison.

