Trump Makes Dramatic G7 Exit to Rush to the White House

President Donald Trump will leave the Calgary G7 summit early, returning to the White House in order to deal with the escalation of conflict in the Middle East.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the premature exit on her X account.

"President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer," Leavitt wrote.

“Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State.”

The decision follows Trump’s posting spree on Truth Social, calling for an evacuation of Tehran.

“I told them to sign,” Trump said. “What a shame, and waste of human life. IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.