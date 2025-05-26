Trump Makes Embarrassing Gaffe While Bragging About Steel Deal

President Donald Trump has once again stumbled over the names of Japan’s largest steelmaker and one of the world’s largest automobile makers. On Sunday, Trump was asked to expand on the $14 billion deal between United States Steel and Japan’s Nippon Steel. Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, had blocked such a deal during his final weeks in office, citing national security concerns. Trump had previously been against such a deal as well. He has apparently changed his mind, despite not being able to quite nail the actual name of US Steel’s new partners. “They’re going to invest billions of dollars in steel,” Trump said. “And it’s a good company. Nissan is a very good company. We’ll see. It’s an investment and it’s a partial ownership but it’ll be controlled by the USA.” Back in February, Trump confused “Nissan” with “Nippon” three times in 40 seconds while discussing negotiations between the two steel companies. Nippon Steel Corporation is Japan’s largest steelmaker. Nissan is a Japanese multinational car manufacturer that has been in a partnership with French company Renault since 1999. Posting on Truth Social on Friday, Trump said the “planned partnership” would generate 70,000 jobs and create $14 billion—most of it within the next 14 months.

Trump on US Steel: But they're going to invest billions of dollars in steel. And it's a good company. Nissan is a very good company pic.twitter.com/hrUE49aDUB — Acyn (@Acyn) May 25, 2025