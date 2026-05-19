Trump Makes Eyebrow-Raising Claim About Foe-Turned-Friend Mark Cuban

President Donald Trump has supposedly squashed his beef with the billionaire he once called “weak,” “pathetic,” and a “loser.”

During a healthcare affordability event on Monday, Trump, 79, was joined by billionaire former Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank personality Mark Cuban, who had once called the president the “most unethical” person he had ever done business with.

Cuban, 67, appeared alongside the president’s health corps of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Medicare and Medicaid administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz to praise the near-octogenarian’s “TrumpRx” initiative.

“Thank you for having me, Mr. President,” Cuban said. “I think, other than you, I’ve been the biggest proponent of TrumpRx.com. And the reason for that is, Republicans want cheaper drugs, independents want cheaper drugs, Democrats want cheaper drugs. And together, I think we’re gonna do something special.”

Cuban laughed when Trump called out his "big mistake." Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

After the presentation, one reporter asked the president why one of his most vocal critics appeared on the stage beside him.

“It’s pretty remarkable seeing you and Mark Cuban up there, and the fact that, you know, obviously, Mark endorsed Kamala Harris back in 2024,” the reporter said.

“Well, he made a mistake. It was a big mistake,” Trump said, turning to look at Cuban laughing behind him.

“What does this say about what you two are building here?” the reporter asked before Trump cut off the rest of his question.

Cuban said that apart from Trump, he's "been the biggest proponent of TrumpRx.com." Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“Well, it says we love people, we love our country. He wants to—he’s got a good company, and he’s going to do a lot of business with us,“ Trump said. ”And, uh, I’m gonna get drugs out through Amazon, through the whole group, and we’re gonna get drugs out. And uh, Mark wanted to be a part of it, and I think Mark was very gracious. He said, ‘This is something that really works, the first time you’ve seen it.’

“And uh, he had to believe that if he said it about me, you have to understand that,” the president added, before making an eyebrow-raising statement. “But uh, look, I have a lot of respect for Mark, frankly, and I always have.”

Reached for comment, Cuban told the Daily Beast over email: “I care about lowering the cost of healthcare. The rest is rage bait.”

The White House did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment on the president’s remarks about Cuban.

When asked outside the White House following the event if he regrets supporting former Vice President Kamala Harris, Cuban said, “I’m not going into my politics at all.”

The two billionaires have butted heads many times before.

In 2017, Trump tweeted that the Democratic venture capitalist was “not smart enough to run for president,” adding that “I wasn’t interested in taking all of his calls.”

Cuban replied on X, writing, “Isn’t it better for all of us that he is tweeting rather than trying to govern?”

Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, where Cuban backed Harris, Trump slammed the former Mavericks magnate as “weak and pathetic.”

Trump called Cuban "a total non-athlete" in 2024. Donald Trump/Truth Social

“Mark Cuban is a Loser,” Trump wrote on Truth Social in October 2024. “Wouldn’t take his phone calls anymore while at the White House, and he went rogue. A weak and pathetic “bully,” he’s got nothing going. Really low clubhead speed, a total non-athlete!”

Cuban, a self-described independent, said in 2016 that he and Trump have a “love-hate relationship.”

Cuban's net worth is around $6 billion, according to Forbes. Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

After previously praising Trump’s initial run for president in 2015, Cuban endorsed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, saying during a campaign event, “Is there any bigger jagoff in the world than Donald Trump?”