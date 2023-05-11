Trump Thanks ‘Amazing’ Audience After Disastrous CNN Town Hall
GLOATING
Former President Donald Trump, clearly on a high after his town hall appearance with CNN on Wednesday night, thanked the “amazing” audience that cheered on his election lies and personal attacks on his rape accuser. “Hope everyone enjoyed CNN tonight. The New Hampshire audience was AMAZING. Thank you!,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform after the event. Alongside his message, Trump reposted a string of comments from his supporters who praised him for “steamrolling” CNN and its moderator Kaitlan Collins. Among the supporters were Governor of West Virginia Jim Justice, who said Trump “dominated” the event, and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who said she was “so proud” of the former president, adding “GREAT JOB! He is truly showing everyone why he is the president America needs.”