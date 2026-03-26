Trump Makes Frantic Excuse After Iran’s Humiliating Reveal

Donald Trump has claimed Iran is negotiating with the U.S. to end the current war but is “afraid” to say admit it.

Trump, 79, made his remarks at Wednesday evening’s Nation Republican Congressional Committee’s annual fundraising dinner.

“They are negotiating by the way,” Trump claimed of Iran. “They want to make a deal so badly but they are afraid to say it. Because they figure they will be killed by their own people. They are also afraid they will be killed by us.”

His comments conflict Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi who said the country is not currently in negotiations with the U.S. over a resolution to the war and “does not intend” to have the conversations.

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) annual fundraising dinner in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 25, 2026. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

He revealed messages were being sent to Iran from the U.S via mediators, appearing to refer to a 15-point plan the U.S. is reported to have passed to Iran.

Araghchi said that sending messages through mediators “is not called conversation, nor negotiation, or anything.”

Araghchi’s comments came as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt asserted that Trump had been negotiating with Iran this week.

Leavitt claimed Wednesday that the U.S. has been “engaged over the last three days in productive conversations,” which had seen Trump postpone planned strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Pierre Albouy/REUTERS

“There does not need to be any more death and destruction,” Leavitt said. “But if Iran fails to accept the reality of the current moment, if they fail to understand that they have been defeated militarily and will continue to be, President Trump will ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before.”

She added, “President Trump does not bluff and he is prepared to unleash hell. Iran should not miscalculate again.”

Trump pushed forward with his dismissal of Iran in his speech, even joking about the country. “There’s never been a head of a country that wanted that job less than being the head of Iran.” He added, “They say, ‘I don’t want it.’ We’ll make you the next supreme leader, ‘No thank you, I don’t want it.’”

Trump even said he was avoiding using the word “war” to discuss the current situation with Iran, which began on Feb. 28 after U.S. and Israeli air strikes on the country.

“I won’t use the word war because they say if you use the word war, that’s maybe not a good thing to do,” Trump said. They don’t like the word war because you are supposed to get approval. So I will use the word ‘military operation.’ Which is really what it is. It’s called a military decimation.” A “military operation” is a term, however, not a word.