Trump Makes His Triumphant Return to Twitter
WHERE IT ALL BEGAN
Donald Trump returned to Twitter–now known as X–on Thursday, marking his long-awaited comeback to the social media platform with his first post in more than two years. Just hours after his surrender to authorities at the Fulton County Jail on multiple charges brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Trump surprised many by posting his mugshot on the platform, his first appearance since Twitter banned his account after the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021. When Musk took over Twitter, he reinstated the former president, describing the decision to cut him loose a “grave mistake.” Trump’s new post included a link to his website and the lines, “ELECTION INTERFERENCE” and “NEVER SURRENDER.”