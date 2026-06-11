Trump Makes Humiliating U-Turn After Nepo Baby Sychophant Backlash

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Trump named Jay Clayton as his nominee for Director of National Intelligence amid fierce objections to Pulte.

Sarah Ewall-Wice
Sarah Ewall-Wice 

Political Reporter

Jay Clayton, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks next to Jessica S. Tisch, Commissioner for New York Police Department during a press conference at the New York Police Department headquarters following the arrest of suspects charged with igniting IEDs near Gracie Mansion, the home of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, in New York City, U.S., March 9, 2026.
Brendan McDermid/Reuters

President Donald Trump announced he has picked Jay Clayton as his nominee for Director of National Intelligence after his decision to appoint Bill Pulte as acting DNI drew widespread criticism.

Trump’s announcement on Truth Social came just hours after the House failed to pass a temporary extension of key spying legislation.

Democrats demanded that the president pull his plan for Pulte to serve in the role before coming back to the table for talks.

“I am pleased to announce the Nomination of very Highly Respected Jay Clayton, former Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the former Head of Sullivan & Cromwell, one of the most prominent and successful Law Firms anywhere in the World, and the current United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, to be the next Director of National Intelligence and, importantly, to serve in my Cabinet,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Few people anywhere in the Legal Community are respected at the level of Jay. I encourage the United States Senate to confirm Jay as soon as possible,” he added.

Trump names his nominee for Director of National Intelligence.
Trump names his nominee for Director of National Intelligence. Truth Social

Clayton has been serving as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York since April 2025. He also served as chairman of the SEC during Trump’s first term.

Trump’s post came just over a week after he named his housing director, Bill Pulte, to replace Tulsi Gabbard as acting DNI.

ay Clayton, pictured as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, in March 9, 2026. is Trump's pick for DNI.
Jay Clayton, pictured as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, in March 9, 2026. is Trump's pick for DNI. Brendan McDermid/Reuters

This story is developing and will be updated.

Sarah Ewall-Wice

Sarah Ewall-Wice

Political Reporter

sarah.ewall-wice@thedailybeast.com

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