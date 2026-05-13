Trump Makes Jaw-Dropping Admission About America’s Financial Crisis

President Donald Trump, 79, admitted to reporters on Tuesday that Americans struggling with their finances aren’t a priority to him when he’s negotiating with Iran.

“When you’re negotiating with Iran, Mr. President, to what extent are Americans’ financial situation motivating you?” a reporter asked Trump at a press gaggle before he left for China.

“Not even a little bit,” he replied without hesitation. “The only thing that matters when I’m talking about Iran is they can’t have a nuclear weapon.

“I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation, I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing. We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That’s all, that’s the only thing that motivates me.”

Asked by a second journalist to clarify his remarks, Trump doubled down.

“Every American understands...that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. If Iran has a nuclear weapon the whole world would be in trouble,” Trump insisted.

“If the stock market goes up or down a little bit the American people understand when it’s over you’re gonna have a massive drop in the price of oil, which a lot of people thought would be higher,” he said.

The remarks come on the back of gas prices continuing to reach new highs, and poll after poll showing that Americans blame the president and the war in Iran for rising costs.

California Governor Gavin Newsom was among those quick to seize on the remarks. His official press office X account posted the president’s quote just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

“We’re so lucky to have a President who is always looking out for the American people,” the post said.

Newsom's press office X accont quickly circulated the president's quote. X/Governor Newsom's Office

And New York congressman, Democrat Daniel Goldman, was also quick to criticize Trump’s comments, posting a GIF demonstrating disbelief.

Goldman responded with a gift from the TV show 'I Think You Should Leave.' X/DanielSGoldman

However, MAGA congressman James Comer, of Kentucky, was asked about the remarks outside the Capitol building, and said “every time I talk to him he’s focused on affordability.”

Reached for comment, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told the Daily Beast: “The President’s ultimate responsibility is the safety and security of Americans. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and if action wasn’t taken, they’d have one, which threatens all Americans.”

Cost of living and financial concerns loom large for Americans as the war in Iran stretches into its third month and the midterms approach.

The president was also cornered on inflation rates, which jumped to 3.8 percent on Tuesday, during the gaggle.

“Mr. President, you promised to bring inflation down,” a reporter asked Trump as he walked to Marine One. “It’s now at its highest level in three years. Are your policies not working? What’s happening?”

“Been working incredibly,” Trump claimed. “If you go back to just before the war, for the last three months, inflation was at 1.7 percent.”

He continued, “Now, we had a choice. Let these lunatics have a nuclear weapon. If you want to do that, then you’re a stupid person—and you happen to be [one]. I mean, I know you very well. Anybody that wants them to have a nuclear weapon is a stupid person.”