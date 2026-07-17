Trump Makes Major Senate Power Grab After Graham Death

President Donald Trump is encouraging the sister of late Sen. Lindsey Graham to run for a full term after she was appointed to fill the seat after her brother’s sudden death.

Trump made his wishes for the upcoming Republican Senate primary special election in South Carolina known in a post on Truth Social as a number of South Carolina Republicans have signaled their interest in running for the seat.

Graham, who died unexpectedly Saturday at 71, was running for re-election in November. While his sister was appointed to fill his seat through the end of his current term, a special election must be held for Republicans to pick their nominee for the midterms.

Sens. Darline Graham Nordone and Katie Britt make their way to a vote in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, July 16, 2026. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“It was my Honor to welcome now Senator Darline Graham Nordone (The sister of the Late, Great Lindsey Graham!), from the Wonderful State of South Carolina, into the Oval Office,” Trump wrote in his Friday post.

Trump praised Graham Nordone as a “spectacular person, and a true American Patriot” and called her late older brother “one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known.”

Graham Nordone had never held elected office before she was sworn in as the newest member of the Senate. Evelyn Hockstein/Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

“During her visit, I asked Darline, for the Good of our Nation, to run for the U.S. Senate in the Special Republican Primary on Tuesday, August 11, 2026,” he continued. “I hope Darline does this, in that there would be nobody better to honor the legacy of her beloved brother, Lindsey.”

He wrapped up the post by calling her a “WINNER all of her life” and saying she has his “Complete and Total Endorsement in the Special Election.”

Trump backs late Sen. Lindsey Graham's sister running for a full term to represent South Carolina in the Senate after she was appointed to serve out the rest of his term following the senator's death. Truth Social

“SHE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN. RUN, DARLINE, RUN!” Trump added.

Graham Nordone had never held elected office before she was sworn in as the newest member of the Senate this week, just days after her brother died.

However, she has long been extremely close to her brother, has been a prominent figure for him on the campaign trail, including being featured in a video this year, and even introduced him when he launched his campaign for president in 2016.

Darline Graham Nordone was by her brother's side when he formally announced his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in his hometown Central, South Carolina June 1, 2015. Christopher Aluka Berry/Reuters

When she was appointed to fill the vacant seat by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster earlier this week, she called the appointment “an honor” and said, “Lindsey has always been there for me, and now I will be there for him.”

Should she run and win, she would not only complete the final months of Graham’s term this year but would then serve another six years in the Senate.

While the South Carolina Senate seat is most likely to stay in Republican hands in the red state, Trump’s endorsement could pave the way for a smooth special election without a major fight, as the president’s endorsement holds sway with GOP voters.

Whoever wins the Republican primary special election will face off against Democratic nominee Dr. Annie Andrews in November.

Earlier on Friday, the late senator’s office shared details about memorial preparations underway to celebrate the “life and legacy of the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham.”

The first event will take place on July 28 in Washington, D.C., with further memorials the next day in Columbia and Pickens County, South Carolina. His office said more details would follow at a later date.