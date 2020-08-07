President Donald Trump really thought he had Joe Biden with this one.

“After yesterday’s statement, Sleepy Joe Biden is no longer worthy of the Black Vote!” the president tweeted on Friday morning.

He left out any context, assuming that his biggest fans would be fully aware of the most recent Biden gaffe that has already become the top story on Fox News.

During a live-stream interview with both the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and the National Association of Black Journalists, former Vice President Biden had the following to say in response to a question about U.S. relations with Cuba.

“Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly diverse attitudes about different things,” he said. “You go to Florida, you find a very different attitude about immigration than you do in Arizona. So it’s a very diverse community.”

“How dare you lump a race of people together in the same category and tell them what they think or what they should think!” Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade declared—unironically—of Biden’s comments on Friday morning before Trump’s tweet. “To me, there’s very few things more insulting.”

Biden was broadly criticized for making such a sweeping generalization about the “African American community,” but unlike Trump, he soon issued a sincere apology.

“I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify,” Biden said. “In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith—not by identity, not on issues, not at all.”

And yet Trump is so unaware of his own racist tendencies that—after retweeting a couple of Black conservatives who were embracing #NotableException as the new #Deplorable—he made the exact same gaffe in his tweet.

Evidently Trump thinks he can win “the Black Vote” as a monolith because Biden is treating them like a monolith. But at least his habit of randomly capitalizing words on Twitter finally paid off.