Politics

Trump Makes Shock Admission About His Golf Skills

FORE-THOUGHT

The president is back to desperately defending his golf game.

Sarah-Jane Collins
Sarah-Jane Collins 

Reporter

BALMEDIE,SCOTLAND - JULY 29: U.S. President Donald Trump tees off after opening his new golf course at his Trump International Golf links resort on July 29, 2025 in Balmedie, Scotland. U.S. President Donald Trump is visiting his Trump Turnberry golf course, as well as Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, during a brief visit to Scotland from July 25 to 29. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

President Donald Trump admits that he knows how to cheat at golf—but claims he could never get away with it because Secret Service agents would catch him.

The president’s semi-confession came during a Saturday speech in Ireland, where he is hitting the links this weekend.

“I can’t cheat,” he claimed. “You have 250 Secret Service agents running around. It’s not that I wouldn’t cheat, but you can’t move the ball—I don’t know if they play or not, but they know you’re not supposed to be moving the ball around, OK?”

Trump’s golf game has been dogged by cheating allegations for years, with sports writer Rick Reilly detailing it at length in his 2019 book, Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump.

Reilly alleges that Trump not only cheats at golf, but “cheats like a three-card monte dealer.”

“He throws it, boots it, and moves it,” Reilly writes. “He lies about his lies. He fudges and foozles and fluffs. At Winged Foot, where Trump is a member, the caddies got so used to seeing him kick his ball back onto the fairway they came up with a nickname for him: ‘Pele.’”

U.S. President Donald Trump watches golf at Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg, County Clare, Ireland, September 12, 2026. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
U.S. President Donald Trump watches golf at Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg, County Clare, Ireland, September 12, 2026. Cathal McNaughton/REUTERS

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s remarks came after the 80-year-old posted on Truth Social Saturday morning lamenting his supposed lack of time to golf.

Trump, who has found time in his schedule to golf most weekends and even some weekdays this year, posted a video of himself on the green with the caption: “Such a great golfer. Too bad I have very little time to play!!!”

The president is visiting Ireland for two days and is attending the Irish Open golf tournament at his family’s Doonbeg resort.

Sarah-Jane Collins

Sarah-Jane Collins

Reporter

Sarah-Jane.Collins@thedailybeast.com

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