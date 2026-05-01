Trump Makes Startling Confession on Lost U.S. Weapons

President Donald Trump apparently has no idea what happened to U.S. military weapons that were sent overseas as part of a failed bid to spark an uprising in Iran.

The 79-year-old president vented about Kurdish groups after they purportedly failed to deliver U.S. arms to anti-regime protesters inside Iran. In airing his frustrations, he also revealed it’s entirely unclear where the weapons ended up.

“I’m not happy with the delivery of the weapons. I’m not thrilled with it,” the president confessed to reporters on Friday.

Billions of dollars of weapons have been lost to the war already. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“A small amount of weapons were sent, and we’ll see who has them,” Trump said, suggesting their whereabouts are an open question.

“But I’m not happy with what happened with the Kurds. The Kurds did not deliver the weapons,” he said.

The weapons had been sent to a Kurdish group based in northern Iraq, on the condition that they be delivered to protesters against the IRGC.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for further explanation.

More than 1,400 Iranians have been killed in the war so far. Thaier Al-Sudani/REUTERS

Trump had originally disclosed that the U.S. was sending weapons to protesters last month, telling Fox News, “We sent guns to the protesters, a lot of them. And I think the Kurds took the guns.”

The U.S. military has lost billions of dollars of high-tech military equipment since Trump launched his war on Iran on Feb. 28.

Some of this equipment includes an F-35A Lightning II stealth fighter, which Iran says it shot down, and cost $82.5 million. At least a dozen MQ-9 Reaper drones have been lost since the war started, with each one costing about $30 million.

Jules W. Hurst put a $25 billion figure on the Iran war so far. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

The president’s comments also come as the cost of the war has ballooned.

A top Pentagon official told lawmakers earlier this week that the conflict is expected to cost the U.S. $25 billion so far. CNN reported, however, that the figure is at the low end, and the real cost is likely closer to $40-50 billion, when accounting for destroyed weaponry and rebuilding infrastructure.