Trumps—and Jon Voight?—Make Surprise Visit to Dover Air Force Base to Receive Fallen Soldiers’ Remains

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump—along with actor and White House guest Jon Voight—made an unannounced trip to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Thursday night to receive the remains of two American soldiers killed in Afghanistan. The Washington Post reports the Trumps met with the soldiers’ families and then stood silently while the president saluted the coffins draped in American flags as they were transferred to a waiting van. Apache helicopter pilots David Knadle, 33, from Texas, and Kirk Fuchigami, Jr., 35, of Hawaii, were killed Wednesday in a helicopter crash, the Pentagon said. The visit comes as Trump and the U.S. Navy are in an escalating fight over the president’s handling of three soldiers accused of war crimes.