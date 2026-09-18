Trump Makes Unhinged Threat to Billionaire CEO at Rose Garden Dinner

Donald Trump has made an unhinged threat to a billionaire CEO while bragging about his presidential powers.

Trump, 80, made a brief speech during a Rose Garden dinner on Thursday, related to his signing of an executive order reversing Biden-era restrictions to “modernize federal fisheries” and “eliminate unnecessary restrictions” on hunters and anglers. Attendees were served bison for dinner, Semafor reported.

The president invited over 100 guests from the hunting, fishing and outdoorsmen industries, telling them that he got “99 percent of your vote, and why wouldn’t I?” He added about his 2024 Democratic rival Kamala Harris, “You gonna vote for Kamala? I don’t think so.”

President Donald Trump holds an executive order at the White House in Washington, D.C., US, September 17, 2026. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

During his introductions, Trump called out Johnny Morris, the 78-year-old owner of Bass Pro Shops, whose fortune is valued at over $8 billion according to Forbes. That is $1 billion more than the senior president is currently worth. The pair have a history of competing on Forbes’ annual rich list of billionaires.

In the Rose Garden, Trump asked Morris to stand up as people applauded. His retail stores sell equipment for hunting, fishing, camping and other outdoor activities.

Calling him a “great businessman,” Trump referenced Morris several times by name during his speech. The president then explained that his executive order also expanded fishing seasons and quotas, which he said had been restricted by former President Joe Biden.

“That means you can sell a lot of fishing rods Johnny,” Trump said, addressing Morris again, repeating “you’re going to sell a lot of rods.”

Bass Pro Shop CEO Johnny Morris speaks in 2024. Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The senior president then made a bizarre threat to Morris, adding, “I could have made it so you couldn’t sell... you couldn’t sell anything,” while adding a slight laugh.

“I could have banned fishing,” Trump continued, still looking at Morris. “I’ll tell you what, the power of this office is crazy. I could have banned fishing and driven Johnny right the hell out of business, OK.”

As Trump laughed, he continued going off script. “I think I’m gonna do that, maybe just a quick one, just for a day or two, until he calls me and says ‘please President please, you’re putting me out of business, sir.’”

The president then returned to his regular script.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and Bass Pro Shops for comment.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (19) hugs Johnny Morris the owner of Bass Pro Shops in Victory Lane after winning the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in October 2025. Vasha Hunt/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morris started his company in 1972, purchasing rival retailer Cabela’s for $5 billion in 2017, doubling the size of Bass Pro Shops. He also owns White River Marine Group, a leading manufacturer of fishing and recreational boats.

He contributed $200,000 to Trump’s 2020 campaign, according to Forbes, as well as giving $200,000 to the Trump-aligned super PAC Turnout for America in 2024, according to D.C. nonprofit OpenSecrets.

During Trump’s Rose Garden speech, he became confused with one part of his own executive order, discussing changes to hunting he had signed off on.

“Is ammunition—lead ammunition was a problem, huh? Is it better than other ammunition, I assume, huh?” Trump said, before admitting, “I don’t know what the hell that means.”