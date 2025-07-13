Trump Makes Weird Statement About Women in Fox Interview
Donald Trump made a bizarre reference to women during a softball Fox News interview alongside daughter-in-law Lara Trump on Saturday. Speaking to the president on her Fox News show, My View with Lara Trump, the 42-year-old told the president, “You gave people opportunities that maybe they would never have taken themselves. You’ve often seen things in people that they don’t even see in themselves.” Trump then agreed, adding, “Especially women,” to which Lara responded, “You did it for me!” Trump then clarified, “a lotta women,” without going into further detail. Of Trump’s sixteen cabinet members, five are women. Of eight cabinet-level officials, three are women, including White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. Trump is not historically known for his support of women, including reproductive rights. The then-presidential candidate caused an uproar when a tape was released one month prior to the 2016 election in which he talked to Access Hollywood host Billy Bush about kissing a woman he was about to meet, “I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. ... Grab ‘em by the p----. You can do anything.”