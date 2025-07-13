Cheat Sheet
1

Trump Makes Weird Statement About Women in Fox Interview

WTF?
Catherine Bouris
Published 07.13.25 12:36AM EDT 
Donald Trump on Fox News.
Donald Trump on Fox News.

Donald Trump made a bizarre reference to women during a softball Fox News interview alongside daughter-in-law Lara Trump on Saturday. Speaking to the president on her Fox News show, My View with Lara Trump, the 42-year-old told the president, “You gave people opportunities that maybe they would never have taken themselves. You’ve often seen things in people that they don’t even see in themselves.” Trump then agreed, adding, “Especially women,” to which Lara responded, “You did it for me!” Trump then clarified, “a lotta women,” without going into further detail. Of Trump’s sixteen cabinet members, five are women. Of eight cabinet-level officials, three are women, including White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. Trump is not historically known for his support of women, including reproductive rights. The then-presidential candidate caused an uproar when a tape was released one month prior to the 2016 election in which he talked to Access Hollywood host Billy Bush about kissing a woman he was about to meet, “I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. ... Grab ‘em by the p----. You can do anything.”

2
Trump Flags He’s Not Letting 2020 Election Loss Go
‘RIGGED AND STOLEN’
Catherine Bouris
Published 07.12.25 9:31PM EDT 
Trump
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Donald Trump still expects FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate the “stolen” 2020 election, he signaled in a post made to Truth Social. Buried in the post, published on Saturday as an attempt to defend Attorney General Pam Bondi from attacks from within the Trump administration, Trump wrote, “Kash Patel, and the FBI, must be focused on investigating Voter Fraud, Political Corruption, ActBlue, The Rigged and Stolen Election of 2020, and arresting Thugs and Criminals, instead of spending month after month looking at nothing but the same old, Radical Left inspired Documents on Jeffrey Epstein.” The belief that Trump, and not President Joe Biden, won the 2020 election was the driving force behind the attempted insurrection on January 6, 2021 by Trump supporters, and has been dismissed by all but Trump’s most avid supporters as a conspiracy theory. “LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE’S GREAT!" Trump raged on Saturday. “The 2020 Election was Rigged and Stolen, and they tried to do the same thing in 2024 — That’s what she is looking into as AG, and much more."

3
Iga Świątek Secures First Wimbledon Victory
ACED IT
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.12.25 4:49PM EDT 
Published 07.12.25 4:27PM EDT 
Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek

Iga Świątek destroyed player Amanda Anisimova in a 6-0, 6-0 total victory in the Wimbledon women’s final Saturday. Świątek, Poland’s No. 8 seed, conquered the No. 13 seed Amanda Anisimova, a U.S. player from New Jersey. The win was Świątek’s first Wimbledon title and sixth Grand Slam title. Her complete success is known in tennis as a “double bagel,” meaning that a player wins every game in both sets. It refers to the “0,” which resembles the shape of a bagel. Świątek’s victory in a Grand Slam final is the first double bagel since 1988, when Steffi Graf won the French Open against Natasha Zvereva in a game that only lasted 57 minutes. Świątek is the only active WTA Tour player to hold Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces and is second behind Venus Williams among active WTA players with the most majors.

4
Thief Steals $100K+ of Rare Pokémon Cards in Shock Break-In
POKÉMON NO
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.12.25 3:32PM EDT 
Pikachu
Pikachu

Pikachu fans beware: More than $113,000 worth of rare Pokémon cards were nabbed from the 1st Edition Collectibles in New Bedford, Massachusetts, this week. The Pokémon fanatic allegedly broke into the building’s back courtyard, smashed the window in the back door of the lobby, then smashed the shop door’s back window to get in. Donning a hood and a mask, the culprit busted in and crouched over a large display case to snatch the collectibles. The thief knew what they were doing, the shop owners said, since the prices weren’t displayed and the thief seized the rarest cards, nabbing a few vintage boxes along with five to seven rare cards. The cards included a BGS 8.5 Skyridge Crystal Charizard, which features a fiery orange dragon, and a BGS 7.5 1st Edition Shadowless Blastoise, which features a blue turtle. The shop owners have closed up shop to “reflect, regroup, revamp, and come back even better.” Although no arrests have been made, the owners added that they “appreciate the community support we’ve received, it truly means so much to us to see you all come together to spread awareness and keep an eye out for the stolen items.”

5
‘High School Musical’ Star Expecting Baby No. 2
‘ROUND TWO!!!!’
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 07.12.25 3:45PM EDT 
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Mark Hampton and Vanessa Anne Hudgens attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Mark Hampton and "High School Musical" star Vanessa Hudgens announced that they are expecting another baby.

High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram to announce that she is going to be a mother for a second time on Saturday. Hudgens, 36, married her MLB star husband, Cole Tucker, 29, in 2023. They welcomed their first child last summer. Hudgens wrote in her Instagram post that now it’s time for “Round Two!!!” and the announcement brought a mix of well-wishes from a few famous friends. Actress and singer Alexandra Shipp, who co-starred with Hudgens in the musical Tick, Tick... BOOM!, hit the post with a row of heart emojiis, writing, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Professional wrestler Jade Cargill added, “Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🎉🎊🥹.” Broadway actor Joshua Henry, another Tick, Tick... BOOM! co-star, was also sure to show the post some love, writing, “Yes friend! Sending you two So much love 🙌🏿❤️.” The news comes after Deadline reported that Hudgens had wrapped production on the dramatic ’60s thriller Quiet Storm, directed by Anthony Thorne. Tucker has played multiple roles for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Colorado Rockies, and Los Angeles Angels before announcing his retirement this year.

6
Kate Middleton Gets Big Surprise at Wimbledon
CAUGHT OFF GUARD
Liam Archacki 

Liam Archacki

Updated 07.12.25 1:25PM EDT 
Published 07.12.25 1:22PM EDT 
Kate Middleton.
Kate Middleton.

Kate Middleton appeared caught off guard—but flattered—when she was greeted with a standing ovation at Wimbledon. The Princess of Wales, 43, is in the process of returning to her royal duties after revealing her cancer diagnosis last year. In January, she announced that she was in remission and has since stepped up her public appearances. Middleton attended the women’s finals of the Grand Slam tennis tournament. When Middleton arrived at the event, the entire crowd rose and cheered, eliciting a bashful smile from the princess. The moment was shared on X by Wimbledon’s account, with the caption: “Centre Court rises to give a warm welcome to our Patron HRH The Princess of Wales.” Middletown, who is married to Prince William, said earlier this month that the post-treatment return to normalcy has been difficult, explaining, “You’re not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you’re not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to.”

7
Rocker Reveals Surprising Reason He Won’t Get More Tattoos
OUCH
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 07.12.25 10:02AM EDT 
Published 07.12.25 9:50AM EDT 
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 18: Lead Vocalist, Adam Levine and Drummer, Matt Flynn of Maroon 5 perform onstage at Conceso Fieldhouse on August 18, 2011 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joey Foley/Getty Images)
Joey Foley/Getty Images

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, 46, said he is done with tattoos after getting his intricate tattoo sleeve refreshed. His reason? They hurt too much. According to Levine, who got his first tattoo at 21 and has upward of 30, he has “softened” with age. “I covered up my sleeve with another sleeve. Who does that? What is wrong with me? Psychotic,” Levine said in an interview with Today. He sat down with the outlet to promote his group’s forthcoming album, Love Is Like, out Aug. 15. Although he said getting tattoos is “fun,” it’s become too “painful“ for him to bear. “Now, I’ve softened. Now, when I get a tattoo, I’m like, ‘This hurts so badly.’ Like, ‘What’s wrong?’ We’re done,” he said. Levine told Today that his favorite ink is a message close to his heart. “I like the ones on my hands,” which spell out “true love” across eight of his fingers. Levine is married to model Benhati Prinsloo, and they share two daughters and a son.

8
Jeff Bezos’ New Do Has People Talking
BALD NO MORE
Catherine Bouris
Published 07.11.25 10:14PM EDT 
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos

The famously bald Jeff Bezos has been photographed sporting a brand new hairstyle mere weeks after his lavish Venetian wedding to Lauren Sánchez Bezos. The Amazon founder was last seen with hair in 2013, shortly before he made the decision to go fully bald, when his hair was a dark brown. After shaving it off, his baldness became a key component of his image. Steve Jobs had his black turtlenecks, Bill Gates had his glasses, and Bezos had his shiny scalp—making it all the more surprising when he was spotted with thick white-grey hair around the sides of his scalp on an outing with his wife in Sun Valley, Idaho on Thursday. Photos from his wedding in Venice late last month show Bezos with some hair in the same region, but just two weeks later, his hair was looking significantly thicker in what People notes is “known as the donor area of the scalp.”

9
Paramount Gets Dark With Immersive ‘Dexter’ Experience
IT'S A SCREAM
Jack Revell 

Jack Revell

Published 07.12.25 1:35AM EDT 
Dexter: Resurrection / Paramount+
Dexter: Resurrection / Paramount+

East London has always been famed for its serial killers—Jack the Ripper being the most notorious. But for fans of Dexter, the city’s next infamous villain could be you. Paramount+ has set up a creepy new activation in the U.K. capital, giving people the chance to role-play as their favorite murderer to promote the release of the new show Dexter: Resurrection. Ticket holders will be able to join the Miami Metro Police Department forensics unit in putting the Ice Truck Killer’s victims back together, and snap a pic in Dexter’s iconic plastic wrap. The entire experience is guided by the voice of Michael C. Hall, the actor in the show’s title role, and ends with a wind-down at a killer Dexter-themed cocktail bar. The latest installment in the franchise, which dropped on the streaming service on July 11, is a sequel to both Dexter and Dexter: New Blood. But any budding serial killers will have to be quick—the exhibit opened on July 10 and runs until July 13.

10
Kelly Osbourne Sets Record Straight on Dad Ozzy’s Health
STAYING ALIVE
Catherine Bouris
Updated 07.12.25 3:18AM EDT 
Published 07.12.25 12:39AM EDT 
Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne, daughter of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne, posted a series of Instagram stories on Friday clearing up some rumors surrounding her father’s health. Responding to an AI-generated video that had been widely shared online, Osbourne said, “There’s this video going around on social media, and it’s supposed to be my dad, but it’s AI. And it has a voice like my dad’s David Attenborough or something, and it starts out saying, ‘I don’t need a doctor to tell me that I’m going to die. I know I’m going to die.’” Osbourne then added, ”What the f--- is wrong with you people? Why would you spend your time making a video like this?" before adding, “He’s not dying. Yes, he has Parkinson’s, and yes, his mobility is completely different than it used to be, but he’s not dying. What is wrong with you?” Ozzy recently appeared with his Black Sabbath bandmates at a farewell show. The day-long festival raised almost $200 million for three charities, including one dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson’s.

