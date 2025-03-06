Politics

Trump Manages to Snub Canada in His Latest Tariff Rollback

OH NO, TRUDEAU

The president praised his Mexican counterpart and announced Thursday he was putting off tariffs on his southern neighbor—at least for another month.

Josh Fiallo
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau speaks at a press conference in the Old Port of Montreal in Montreal, Canada, on February 19, 2025.
Andrej Ivanov/AFP via Getty Images
Josh Fiallo

Josh Fiallo

Breaking News Reporter

ByJoshFiallo

Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMystery Blonde Woman Seated Next to Elon Musk at Trump’s Address Is Identified
Liam Archacki
PoliticsCheryl Hines Issues Husband RFK Jr. a Shocking Ultimatum
Nandika Chatterjee
PoliticsDem Rep’s Untimely Death Gives Trump a Boost in the House
Mary Ann Akers
PoliticsChina Warns It’s Ready for ‘Any Type of War’ With U.S. After Trump Tariffs
Yasmeen Hamadeh
PoliticsMarco Rubio’s Face Tells the Story as Trump Humiliates Him in Congress Speech
William Vaillancourt