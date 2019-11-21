CHEAT SHEET
Trump, Zuckerberg, and Thiel Had Undisclosed White House Dinner Last Month
President Trump hosted Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and board member Peter Thiel at a previously undisclosed dinner at the White House in October, Facebook confirmed to NBC News. “As is normal for a CEO of a major U.S. company, Mark accepted an invitation to have dinner with the President and First Lady at the White House,” a Facebook spokesperson said in an emailed statement to NBC News. The dinner took place while Zuckerberg was in Washington, D.C., to testify before Congress about Facebook’s new cryptocurrency, Libra. Zuckerberg and Trump also met in September during a surprise meeting in the Oval Office. It’s unclear why the October meeting wasn’t publicly disclosed or what was discussed.