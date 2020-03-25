Trump Marks Mitt Romney’s Negative Coronavirus Test by Being a Jerk on Twitter
It’s just as well nothing important is happening right now. President Donald Trump took some time out of his busy schedule Wednesday morning to write an incredibly petulant tweet about Mitt Romney. The Utah senator and former Republican nominee for president announced Tuesday that he had tested negative for the novel coronavirus, but will remain in quarantine for the time being; his wife, Ann, has multiple sclerosis, which makes her highly at risk if she develops the deadly infection. To celebrate Romney’s news on Wednesday morning, Trump wrote: “This is really great news! I am so happy I can barely speak. He may have been a terrible presidential candidate and an even worse U.S. Senator, but he is a RINO, and I like him a lot!”—invoking the smear right-wing Republicans use for party members they think aren’t sufficiently conservative.