Trump: Mattis Is ‘Sort of a Democrat’ and ‘Could’ Leave Soon

President Trump has insisted that he gets along very well with all the members of his Cabinet but said Defense Secretary James Mattis—whom he described as “sort of a Democrat” —could leave soon. In an interview with 60 Minutes to be aired Sunday night, Trump called reports of chaos in his administration “wrong.” “It’s so false, it’s fake news,” he said. He went on to dismiss concerns about high turnover in his administration, saying departures from the White House are normal. “I’m changing things around, and I’m entitled to,” he said. Trump went on to say he “doesn’t know” if Mattis will soon leave. “I have a very good relationship with him,” he said, but it “could be” that he is planning a departure. “I think he’s sort of a Democrat, if you want to know the truth,” he said. “He may leave. I mean, at some point everybody leaves.” Rumors have swirled in recent months that Mattis could soon be out after butting heads with Trump, though Mattis himself has denied any plans to leave.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10