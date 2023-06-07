Trump Ally Says Indictment is Coming—but Trump Claims Otherwise
‘SCAMS & WITCH HUNTS’
Federal prosecutors have notified Donald Trump that he will likely be indicted as part of a probe into his alleged mishandling of classified documents, according to a story published Wednesday by the journalist John Solomon—who has earned a reputation as a staunch ally of Trump’s. But Trump himself threw cold water on the report shortly after, claiming “it’s not true” in a conversation with The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman. “Trump tells me minutes ago he has NOT been told he’s getting indicted, when contacted,” Haberman tweeted. The former president followed up with a muddled statement posted to Truth Social. “No one has told me I’m being indicted, and I shouldn’t be because I’ve done NOTHING wrong,” he said, calling this and past investigations “SCAMS & WITCH HUNTS.” He issued a call-to-action to his fellow Republicans lawmakers to act on this “TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE & ELECTION INTERFERENCE. REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS MUST MAKE THIS THEIR # 1 ISSUE!!!” he added.