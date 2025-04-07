Trump May Deport Duke Basketball Star After Brutal March Madness Loss
Duke basketball star Khaman Maluach is having a rough weekend. Just hours before his team lost a brutal Final Four matchup to the Houston Cougars, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that he would be revoking U.S. visas for all South Sudanese passport holders—a number that Maluach is counted in. The 7-foot-2 center spent much of his childhood in Uganda after his family fled war-torn South Sudan, though he played for the country’s Olympic team last summer. A spokesperson for Duke said the school was “aware of the announcement” and promised that it was looking into the situation and working expeditiously to understand any implications for Duke students.” Maluach’s second heartbreak came when the Blue Devils blew a late lead to Houston in Saturday’s March Madness matchup, ultimately losing the game 70-67. The Cougars now proceed to the NCAA national championship game Monday, where they will face off against the Florida Gators.
