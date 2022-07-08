Trump May Give Bannon Green Light to Testify Before Jan. 6 Panel, Report Says
GO AHEAD
Former President Donald Trump is considering waiving his claims of executive privilege in a letter to Steve Bannon, a move that could allow his former strategist to testify before the Jan. 6 committee, according to The Washington Post. Citing three sources familiar with the matter, the Post reports that the idea is already facing resistance by some of Trump’s advisers. Bannon, who is due to stand trial later this month on a contempt of Congress charge for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the committee, has repeatedly argued that he is protected by executive privilege in the House select committee’s investigation into the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. Trump is now said to be weighing sending a letter directly to Bannon in which he says he is willing to waive executive privilege if Bannon can come to an agreement with the committee on the terms of his testimony.