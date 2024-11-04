Trump Media is Outsourcing Jobs to Mexico: Report
Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly decried American companies that outsource jobs to foreign countries, but appears to be engaging in the practice himself. An investigation by the nonprofit newsroom ProPublica found that Trump Media, the parent company of the Republican presidential nominee’s social media platform, Truth Social, hired workers in Mexico from an outside entity “to code and perform other technical duties.” Last month, the news outlet reported that a whistleblower within the company called for the resignation of CEO Devin Nunes due to the firm’s decision to outsource jobs that could be done by Americans. The letter alleged that “Nunes imposed a directive to hire only foreign contractors at the expense of ‘American workers who are deeply committed to our mission.’“ The whistleblower called the decision tantamount to an “America Last” policy. Trump’s team told ProPublica that the company has two workers in Mexico, and called the reporting “defamatory conspiracy theories invented by the serial fabricators at ProPublica.” Throughout his campaign, Trump has threatened to “punish” companies that outsourced jobs, even specifying those who outsourced to Mexico. He called the promise “a total pro-American overhaul.”
