Trump Media Launches Streaming Service With MAGA-Loving Newsmax

If a Trump-branded fragrance and crypto token weren’t enough for MAGA-seeking consumers, the president’s business empire is launching another new venture: a streaming platform.

On Monday, Trump Media & Technology Group announced that it was launching its new streaming service, Truth+, in partnership with the conservative news channel Newsmax.

Trump Media also operates Truth Social, the social media app Trump has touted as an alternative to Elon Musk’s X and other mainstream platforms.

In its press release, Trump Media described the mission of Truth+ as providing “family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content.” Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes, a former GOP congressman who earned President Trump’s trust by campaigning vehemently against Robert Mueller’s investigation into the president, said in the release that there is “clearly a need globally for fresh perspectives on the great issues of our day.”

Nunes, while serving as CEO, is also the head of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board. Robert Lighthizer, the U.S. Trade Representative in the first Trump administration, is also on the Trump Media board, which previously included top Trump officials Kash Patel and Linda McMahon.

Former GOP Congressman Devin Nunes is wearing multiple hats in MAGA world: Trump Media CEO and the head of the President's Intelligence Advisory Board. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty

It’s unclear what kind of content users will be able to stream on the platform, other than Newsmax content. At the time of writing, the platform’s “Trending Today” section currently includes several films from the 1960s and a number religiously-coded action films with titles such as The Holy Heist, Heaven’s Messenger, and The Prayer.

Since Truth Social’s founding in 2022, the social media platform has garnered an estimated 5 million monthly users, according to a 2024 report in the Los Angeles Times—a fraction of the 368 million people who use President Trump’s erstwhile pal Elon Musk’s platform.

Trump Media’s stock price dropped in April after the company disclosed the possibility of a significant rise in sales of stock, according to CNBC. In March, shares had plummeted 11 percent since Trump’s inauguration.

Trump's previous business forays during his second term—such as the launch of a Trump-themed meme coin—have fueled protests. Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Public Citizen

House Democrats have hammered Trump for conflicts of interest related to Trump Media. Trump is the majority shareholder in Trump Media, and he transferred his shares late last year to a trust controlled by Donald Trump Jr.—rather than placing the shares in a blind trust controlled by an independent trustee, as was the norm for presidents with business holdings before Trump.