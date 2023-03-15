CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Prosecutors Probed Trump Media Over Potential Money Laundering: Report
ASKING QUESTIONS
Read it at The Guardian
Federal investigators involved in the criminal inquiry into Donald Trump’s social media company explored the possibility that the organization may have broken money laundering laws late last year, according to The Guardian. The outlet says sources familiar with the probe claimed that federal prosecutors in New York started looking into two loans worth $8 million that were wired to Trump Media through the Caribbean but appear to have originated with entities reportedly controlled in part by a relative of an ally of Vladimir Putin. Trump Media originally came under criminal investigation as it prepared a potential merger with Digital World, a blank check company that had previously been investigated by the SEC.