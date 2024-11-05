Elections

Trump Media Shares Halted Amid Dramatic Election Day Selloff

The stock has been volatile since it went public earlier this summer, but has been especially erratic this Election Day.

Donald Trump gestures after speaking at a campaign rally in Pittsburgh.
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Shares were briefly halted for Donald Trump’s media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, Tuesday afternoon after an apparent selloff took place.

The stock, which has been particularly volatile since it went public this summer, saw a sharp drop in price from $39.76 to $32.92 between 2:10 and 2:55 p.m. EST on Election Day.

The company, which operates Truth Social, saw its share price slightly rebound not long after sales were halted. Experts have said the stock will likely remain erratic throughout Election Day as the company’s relevance is largely reliant on Trump’s personal successes as the most prominent figure on Truth Social.

Trump’s company, which uses the ticker symbol DJT and is based out of Florida, suffered its largest percentage decline last week, taking off around $4 billion from its market cap, reported Yahoo! Finance.

