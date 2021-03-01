Trump, Melania Got COVID-19 Vaccine Before Leaving White House: Report

Read it at Axios
Former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump got vaccinated for COVID-19 before they departed the White House in January, Axios confirmed Monday. Trump—who denied and downplayed the pandemic, even after it nearly put him on a ventilator—also urged his followers to get their shots during his speech at Sunday’s Conservative Political Action Conference. “We took care of a lot of people — including, I guess, on Dec. 21, we took care of Joe Biden, because he got his shot, he got his vaccine,” Trump said Sunday. “So everybody, go get your shot.”