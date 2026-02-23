Trump Melts Down After Favorite General Sounds Alarm on His War Plotting

President Donald Trump threw a Truth Social tantrum to shut down reports that his favorite general is urging caution on his plots against Iran.

Trump, 79, blasted the press on Monday for reporting that Gen. Dan “Raizin” Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had warned top administration officials about the significant risks of a military campaign against Iran.

President Donald Trump looks on as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine speaks during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Jan. 3. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Citing officials with knowledge of the discussions, both Axios and The Wall Street Journal reported that Caine has been cautious about the Iran face-off over concerns of possible casualties, depleted air defenses, and an overworked force.

Trump had been weighing an initial strike in the coming days as well as a military assault later this year if Tehran doesn’t accept his demands to give up its nuclear program, according to The New York Times.

The commander in chief decided to address the matter himself on Truth Social.

“Numerous stories from the Fake News Media have been circulating stating that General Daniel Caine, sometimes referred to as Razin [sic], is against us going to War with Iran,” he began. “The story does not attribute this vast wealth of knowledge to anyone, and is 100% incorrect.”

“General Caine, like all of us, would like not to see War but, if a decision is made on going against Iran at a Military level, it is his opinion that it will be something easily won,” Trump continued.

Donald Trump on Truth Social

Trump said Caine knew Iran well, crediting the general with overseeing Midnight Hammer, the June 2025 operation that launched strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. The president has consistently claimed that the facilities were “blown to smithereens” by powerful B-2 bombers, but a preliminary assessment previously downplayed the impact of the strike.

“Razin Caine is a Great Fighter, and represents the Most Powerful Military anywhere in the World,” Trump argued. “He has not spoken of not doing Iran, or even the fake limited strikes that I have been reading about, he only knows one thing, how to WIN and, if he is told to do so, he will be leading the pack.”

“Everything that has been written about a potential War with Iran has been written incorrectly, and purposefully so,” he added. “I am the one that makes the decision, I would rather have a Deal than not but, if we don’t make a Deal, it will be a very bad day for that Country and, very sadly, its people, because they are great and wonderful, and something like this should never have happened to them.”

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine is widely believed to be a trusted aide of President Donald Trump. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Trump, who touts himself as “The President of Peace,” has repeatedly threatened Iran over its nuclear program and its hostile response to anti-government protesters last month.