Trump Melts Down as Heckler Spoils His Rally
A clearly annoyed Trump yelled back, “Shut up,” as a heckler interrupted him mid-sentence.
President Donald Trump has melted down on stage after a heckler interrupted him mid-sentence during a Florida rally.
Trump was interrupted by a screaming heckler in the opening minutes of his rally in Daytona Beach, Florida—but microphones did not pick up what the protester was yelling from the rafters.
The 80-year-old Trump’s meltdown, however, could be heard loud and clear.
“Shut up! Shut up, dope!” Trump raged. “Shut up, loser! What a loser.”
“Get him out of here,” Trump continued.
Trump then went silent, shaking his head in annoyance while the crowd cheered the security guards on.
It was not the only interjection during the rally, with Trump labeling another protester as paid.
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“Paid protester,” he yelled out as security escorted them out. “Paid protester.”
“We have it all down, we have the names, we have everything. The source. So they get $250, and then they get booked at a precinct, and they ruin their lives. How stupid are they?” he said.
“I’ve said it before,” Trump continued. “He goes home, he sees his mother, she smacks him in the face, says I voted for that guy; don’t you ever do that again. Don’t you ever do it. Don’t you do it again, darling.”
Trump has appeared visibly annoyed on stage as hecklers have repeatedly interrupted him this month.
In Kansas, they interrupted his speech six times. In Ohio, a screaming protester reminded everyone: “Trump went on the Jeffrey Epstein plane!” In Mississippi, a heckler told Trump to “shove that ballroom up your fat a--!”
Trump was interrupted by hecklers a third time on Friday about 40 minutes into his rambling rally speech, which included him venting about the Academy Awards (because winners dare to criticize him) and why he thinks Robert De Niro should not do comedy.
Trump also repeated his most bizarre closing message to voters this cycle—commenting about the physique of Ohio Sen. Jon Husted. Husted is a former college football player, whose butt the president cannot stop talking about.
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