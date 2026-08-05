Trump Melts Down as Progressive Officially Wins Key Senate Race

Donald Trump claimed election fraud in Michigan as a progressive firebrand won a marquee Senate race that could change the balance of power in Congress.

In a Truth Social Post on Wednesday morning, the 80-year-old president revived his long-running attacks on election integrity in the Midwest state, moments before Muslim-American Abdul El-Sayed defeated the establishment-backed Congresswoman Haley Stevens in the Democratic primary race.

U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed speaks on stage, with vote counting continuing for Michigan's Democratic U.S. Senate primary, during an election night rally in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., August 5, 2026. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

The contest was one of the most closely watched of the 2026 midterm cycle, and viewed as a proxy war for the future of the Democratic Party.

After surging ahead during early counting, El-Sayed, who would be the first Muslim elected to the Senate, suddenly found himself in a neck-and-neck race thanks to votes in Wayne County, which takes in the city of Detroit, favoring Stevens.

Critics say Stevens' bid, for want of backing from Democratic leadership, is almost certainly doomed to fail. DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

He was eventually declared the projected winner by CNN and Fox shortly after 10 am on Wednesday morning, but not before Trump put out a post alleging without evidence that this area is “one of the most corrupt voting areas in the United States” and warned that “fake mail-in ballots” could still emerge.

“Get ready for another Rigged Election,” said Trump, who has falsely claimed that he “won Michigan three times”—despite Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.

“VOTE FOR MIKE ROGERS, and make Michigan TOO BIG TO RIG,” he added.

Mike Rogers, looking decidedly less like Mr. Incredible. JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Once the results were confirmed a few minutes later, the president put out another post saying this was “great news for the Republican Party.”

“El-Sayed, a Communist loser who hates Jews and Israel, is the projected winner in his race with the Socialist,” Trump wrote.

“As usual, the Polls were way off on this one. She was not expected to do nearly as well as she did. Now, the Dumocrats crazy policies will only get worse!”

The Democratic primary race for the Michigan Senate seat was the most expensive primary contest in the party’s history.

More than $60 million of outside spending had poured into the Senate contest, most of which went towards trying to ensure Stevens, a moderate, pro-Israel Democrat backed by the party establishment, defeated El-Sayed, a Bernie Sanders-endorsed candidate who campaigned on Medicare for All, cracking down on corporate influence, and ending military aid to Israel.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are helping grow a socialist and progressive wing in the Democratic Party. Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

While the Democrats’ left flank has had major victories in deep blue cities like New York, El-Sayed’s victory will be interpreted as evidence that progressive candidates can win competitive statewide primaries in battleground states, even against better-funded establishment rivals.

But there are also concerns in Democratic ranks about his ability to win in a general election.

Even before the results were in, MAGA acolytes raged against El-Sayed as it became clear he was on the path to victory—particularly after he unapologetically used the phrase “inshallah”—“God willing” in Arabic—in his election-night speech.

U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed speaks on stage, with vote counting continuing for Michigan's Democratic U.S. Senate primary, during an election night rally in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., August 5, 2026. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

“If we come through this—when we come through this—inshallah,” a grinning El-Sayed said, promising to take the battle to the Republicans at the midterms.

“Disgusting,” said Laura Loomer, the far-right influencer who is a close ally of President Donald Trump.

“They want Sharia law, they hate Jews, they hate Christians, they hate capitalism, they hate America!” Texas Sen. Ted Cruz fumed in a wild rant on Fox News.

El-Sayed will now go head to head with Trump-endorsed Mike Rogers, a former FBI agent and ex-Congressman.

But Rogers was also previously viewed with deep suspicion by many MAGA activists, with some influencers branding him as a member of Republican establishment rather than a true MAGA ally.

Since launching his Senate comeback, however, Rogers has aligned himself closely with Trump and has repeatedly echoed the president’s claims that the 2024 Michigan Senate race was stolen from him, despite no evidence supporting those allegations.