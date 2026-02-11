Trump Melts Down as Rebel Republicans Humiliate Him in House

Donald Trump has raged about wanting revenge after rebel Republicans joined Democrats to slap down his tariffs on Canada—perhaps his most cherished policy.

A total of six Republicans joined Democrats in the House to vote down the “national emergency” Trump claims justifies his penalties on imports from the north.

The vote against the lame duck president’s top priority is more than symbolic: It shows his loosening grip on his party, and just how difficult it will be for him to force through votes before the mid-term elections in November.

The GOP members to vote against Trump’s tariffs on Canada included two who are retiring—Don Bacon of Nebraska and Dan Newhouse of Washington state—and therefore beyond any bullying; Thomas Massie, of Kentucky, who has consistently defied Trump and who Trump is trying to primary out of a job; Brian Fitzpatrick, whose Pennsylvania seat is a key Democratic target and who has become a more regular vote against the president; and two new additions to the cast of rebels: Colorado’s Jeff Hurd, and California’s Kevin Kiley, who is seen as unlikely to be able to win another term thanks to California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s aggressive gerrymander of the state.

Trump has placed a 25% tariff on Canada since early 2025. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Their votes showed the powerlessness of Trump’s rage post. Moments before the vote, Trump posted: “Any Republican, in the House or the Senate, that votes against TARIFFS will seriously suffer the consequences come Election time, and that includes Primaries!

“Our Trade Deficit has been reduced by 78%, the Dow Jones has just hit 50,000, and the S&P, 7,000, all Numbers that were considered IMPOSSIBLE just one year ago,” the post continued. “In addition, TARIFFS have given us Great National Security because the mere mention of the word has Countries agreeing to our strongest wishes. TARIFFS have given us Economic and National Security, and no Republican should be responsible for destroying this privilege.”

Trump threatened GOP lawmakers who would dare to vote against his tariffs in a Truth Social post on Wednesday. Truth Social

The vote took place a day after House members rejected a desperate effort by House Republican leadership, who were in lock-step with Trump, to block lawmakers’ ability to force a vote on the president’s beloved economic policy.

Three GOP lawmakers sided with Democrats on Tuesday night on a procedural vote to reject the prohibition on addressing Trump’s trade policy after the previous measure in place expired last month.

House Speaker Mike Johnson wanted to extend the block on a vote rebuking Trump’s tariffs until July, but Reps. Massie, Bacon, and Kiley sided with Democrats to defeat the measure 217 to 214.

Donald Trump has claimed that his tariffs have created an "American economic miracle." Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

That showed the shriveling nature of Johnson’s power: He currently has a 218-214 majority but three seats are vacant, meaning he effectively has a one vote majority. The three seats do not offer him much reprieve, One, in New Jersey, was vacated by Democrat Mikie Sherill, who easily won the race to be governor, and is a safe pick-up for the Dems, while two are Republican—one, in Georgia, left by Marjorie Taylor Greene is safely Republican and will be filled by April at the latest, but the third, empty because Republican Doug LaMalfa of California died, is being held open to the last possible date in June by Newsom—and if it went to a run-off, would be empty until August.

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) sponsored the resolution that rebukes Trump's tariffs on Canada. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Tuesday’s rebellion paved the way for Democratic Rep. Gregory Meeks, ranking member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, to force a vote on his resolution on Wednesday.

The measure would end the national emergency Trump declared last February to impose tariffs on Canada while arguing the fentanyl coming across the northern border was a national security threat.

Baco has been one of the few GOP lawmakers who have gone against the Trump administration on several issues. He pushed for the vote on the tariff resolution in a post on X on Wednesday.

“As an old fashioned Conservative I know tariffs are a tax on American consumers," Rep. Don Bacon said. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

“Congress has Article One Constitutional responsibilities on tariffs. We cannot & should not outsource our responsibilities,” he wrote. “As an old fashioned Conservative I know tariffs are a tax on American consumers. I know some disagree. But this debate and vote should occur in the House.”