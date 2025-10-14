Trump Melts Down at ABC Over Stephanopoulos Snub to Vance

President Donald Trump melted down over ABC News recently ending an interview with Vice President JD Vance abruptly and refused to take questions from a reporter from the network on Tuesday.

The president went on the attack while meeting with the president of Argentina at the White House, surrounded by top officials.

Trump was taking questions from the press, but when an ABC News reporter tried to ask him one, he lost it.

“You’re ABC fake News,” he snapped. “I don’t take questions from ABC fake News. After what you did with Stephanopoulos to the Vice President of the United States, I don’t take questions from ABC fake News.”

President Donald Trump blasted ABC News and refused to take a question from the network's reporter after complaining about their treatment of his vice president in an interview on Sunday. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

His outburst came just moments after the president brought up Vance’s heated Sunday interview unprompted.

“JD went through a very friendly interview with George Sloppodopoulos, who was nice enough to pay me $16 million the last time we came. He had to pay $16 million to me, which was good,” Trump commented sarcastically. “It was worth it. It was worth having somebody lie if you get $16 million. That’s good.”

His comment referred to ABC settling a defamation lawsuit in December just before he retook office. Trump had sued after anchor George Stephanopoulos said on-air that he had been found civilly liable for raping E. Jean Carroll. Trump was found liable of sexually abusing the writer.

On Sunday, Stephanopoulos cut off his interview with the vice president after Vance fired back over being asked about bribery allegations involving a top Trump official.

The longtime host questioned Vance about Trump’s “Border Czar” Tom Homan reportedly accepting a bag with $50,000 in cash in September 2024 from undercover FBI agents.

Vance refused to answer the question directly and instead called it a “bogus story.” He argued they should be talking about the “real issues” rather than going down some “weird left-wing rabbit hole.”

Stephanopoulos pushed back that all he had asked was whether Homan had accepted $50,000 as was heard on an audio tape recorded by the FBI.

The anchor then went to break as Vance tried to protest. The White House has denied Homan committed any wrongdoing in response to the report that the Justice Department shut down the investigation after Trump took office.

However, Trump did not take kindly to how Vance was treated and was still fuming about it on Tuesday.

“JD had a very nasty person interviewing him, and we can’t let that happen. It just is inappropriate to cut off a highly respected vice president of the United States mid-sentence,” Trump complained. “I guess it’s one way to win an argument. That was the only way the argument that was pretty inappropriate, I want to tell you that.”