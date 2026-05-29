Trump Loses It at Jill Biden in Morning Rage Post

President Donald Trump has targeted former first lady Jill Biden in his customary early morning rage post.

The president referenced Jill Biden’s fears that her husband was having a “stroke” during the televised showdown with Trump in June 2024 in Atlanta. Trump took this as an opportunity to needle the 74-year-old for not storming the stage to come to her husband’s aid.

“Jill Biden is now out there finally admitting that she did NOT know what went wrong with Sleepy Joe during our spectacular, and highly rated, 2024 Presidential Debate, where Joe was not exactly performing to the highest level of debate standards,” he began.

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The 79-year-old continued: “She said that she thought he was having a ‘stroke,’ and various other really bad things, and yet never rushed onto the stage to help her troubled husband, as any good wife would do.”

He then moaned that Jill Biden did not give him credit for his own debate performance. “The only thing she failed to mention was how well I was doing prior to his near total collapse. In other words, as many have asked, did my strong performance in that debate cause him to plain and simple “choke,” leading to his ignominious defeat, or were other reasons the cause? Nobody else knows the answer to that, BUT I DO!!!” he concluded.

Biden opened up on how she feared the worst as she watched her husband choke against Trump. “I don’t know what happened,” she told CBS News Sunday Morning’s Rita Braver in an interview due to air this weekend.

Jill embraces Joe after the disastrous debate. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

“As I watched it, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, he’s having a stroke.’ And it scared me to death.”

She also told Braver that she never saw signs that her husband was experiencing a cognitive decline, a charge often levied at the former president by opponents. However, she did concede that he was “slowing down.”

The revelations come from Jill Biden’s upcoming book, which she has named View from the East Wing: A Memoir. Excerpts, shared with The Atlantic, also detail her fears that her husband had been “drugged” on the night of the debate disaster.

“Is he short-circuiting? Is this a stroke? I felt like we were watching an AI hologram of the man we knew, and the hologram was glitching. Has he been drugged?” she writes.

Biden was seeking a second term when his first 2024 debate against Donald Trump spiraled into a political nightmare for Democrats. In her memoir, Biden writes that her husband asked her as they walked off the stage that night, “I really f----d up, didn’t I?”

She said she agreed with that assessment to his face. However, publicly, she praised his performance. “Joe, you did such a great job,” she declared on stage on June 27.

Biden’s halting, often incoherent performance sent panic through the party and ultimately forced him to abandon his re-election bid and back Kamala Harris weeks later.

Biden looked lost during the debate. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

But the late switch failed to stop Trump’s comeback. After Harris’ frantic 107-day campaign, Trump swept all seven battleground states, won the popular vote, and secured unified Republican control of Congress.