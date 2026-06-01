Trump Melts Down Live at CNN for Revealing War Fiasco

President Donald Trump lashed out at his most hated news network on Sunday over its coverage of his peace deal with Iran.

Trump, 79, typed up a complaint about “Fake News CNN” on Truth Social Sunday night amid his administration’s ongoing negotiations with Iran to end the war he started over 13 weeks ago.

The president complained about CNN's coverage of his peace negotiations with Iran. Donald Trump/Truth Social

“Fake News CNN said today, routinely, that my Iran Nuclear Deal doesn’t talk about Nuclear, when actually it states, very clearly, that Iran will not have a Nuclear Weapon,” the near-octogenarian wrote. “It then goes on, in very strong and lengthy detail, to discuss various other aspects of Nuclear. In fact, that’s what most of the agreement is about.”

“CNN, and so many others in the Fake News Media, is a Low Ratings disaster,” he added. “Even with new ownership, it is unlikely to ever get better!!!”

The president's joint offensive with Israel began on Feb. 28, more than three months ago. Evan Vucci

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Reached for comment, a CNN spokesperson said, “We stand by our reporting.”

Trump shared his post around 45 minutes after CNN anchor Jessica Dean said on CNN Newsroom that Trump “is seeking changes to the text of a potential deal, insisting on tougher language on Iran’s nuclear commitments and plans to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.”

Earlier in the segment, correspondent Julia Benbrook also spoke about Trump’s developing peace deal with Iran, including the fact that Iran’s nuclear commitments are part of it.

“Sources have told our team throughout this process that the memorandum of understanding, which is under consideration, would likely extend the negotiation period for 60 days on some of those top issues, including Iran’s nuclear program,” Benbrook said, adding that the deal would also include ”the fate of the stockpile of highly-enriched uranium.”

Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz after U.S.-Israeli strikes began. The U.S. blockaded the waterway soon after. Stringer/REUTERS

Benbrook said a White House official told her that Trump would only make a deal if it “addresses his red lines,” primarily his stance that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon.

The “new leadership” Trump mentioned in his post is no doubt in reference to the massive acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery by Paramount Skydance, the burgeoning media empire owned by MAGA-allied billionaire nepo baby David Ellison.

Ellison, the CEO of Paramount Skydance, is poised to take hold of CNN, HBO, and a host of other valuable media properties. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

After Ellison acquired Paramount last year, he installed MAGA-curious opinion columnist Bari Weiss as the editor-in-chief of CBS News, who has stirred up one controversy after another during her tenure as the big boss of the major news network.

David Ellison, the son of billionaire Trump ally and Oracle founder Larry Ellison, had previously told Trump that if he acquired Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns CNN, he would make changes to the president’s least favorite news network.

Trump’s war started on Feb. 28, with talks between U.S. and Iranian negotiators becoming deadlocked over the president’s fears over Iran’s nuclear program and the control of the Strait of Hormuz, which has impacted global oil supplies.