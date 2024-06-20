Trump Melts Down Over ‘Trash’ Fox News Poll That Shows Biden Ahead

Donald Trump is once again very mad at Fox News—this time over the conservative cable giant’s latest poll that shows him down nationally against President Joe Biden in the race for the White House.

The ex-president's latest temper tantrum over Fox News comes just a day after he fumed that “nobody can ever trust” the Murdoch-owned channel because former House Speaker Paul Ryan, who recently sounded off against Trump, sits on Fox’s board.

“The latest Fox News poll is TRASH! They used a biased, Democrat-leaning sample of voters, polling more Biden 2020 voters than Trump 2020 voters to skew the results in favor of Crooked Joe,” Trump groused on his Truth Social platform on Thursday. “I am leading BIG in virtually every other poll, including in all of the key battleground states, like Wisconsin, where I just held a massive rally, and Pennsylvania, where I will be on Saturday.”

Besides fuming over the Fox survey showing Biden leading by two points in a head-to-head race, the twice-impeached former president took issue with the poll finding that the most pressing issue for voters is the “future of American democracy,” which Biden has made a centerpiece of his campaign.

“Also, the #1 issue in this Country is not protecting democracy. It is INFLATION and IMMIGRATION! If it is protecting democracy, Trump is your best choice, because Crooked Joe Biden is the greatest threat to democracy in history with his Open Border and weaponization of our justice system against his political opponent, ME!” Trump raged. “Fox News polls have never treated me, or MAGA, fairly! Don't worry, we will WIN!!! Fox News should get rid of Paul Ryan, and get a new Pollster, but they won’t.”

Alongside a slew of recent polls that show the race tied or Biden with a slight lead, the Fox News survey helped push the president ahead of Trump in FiveThirtyEight’s polling average for the first time in months.

Trump’s fury at the right-wing network he’s long had a love-hate relationship with has ramped up in recent days after Ryan said in a Fox News interview last week that the ex-president’s willingness to put himself “above the Constitution” made him “unfit for office.” (Since leaving Congress, Ryan has regularly blasted “proven loser” Trump, blaming him for the GOP’s lackluster electoral results.)

“Nobody can ever trust Fox News, and I am one of them, with the weak and ineffective RINO, Paul Ryan, on its Board of Directors,” the former president grumbled on Wednesday. “He’s a total lightweight, a failed and pathetic Speaker of the House, and a very disloyal person. Romney was bad, but Paul Ryan made him look worse. As a team, they never had a chance. Rupert and Lachlan, get that dog off your Board - You don’t need him. ALL YOU NEED IS TRUMP. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Of course, while Trump continues to rail against Fox News for supposedly being insufficiently loyal to him, it is obvious he cannot quit the network.

According to a recent analysis by The Righting, a site that monitors right-wing media, the ex-president shared 62 video clips and other pieces of content from Fox News on his social media site in May.

“This analysis shows that despite Mr. Trump’s hot and cold relationship with the Fox News Channel, it was clearly his number one choice in May to shower his followers with links to content that he obviously felt were aligned with his messages,” The Righting founder Howard Polskin said.