Trump Mentioned Biden, Warren in June Phone Call with Chinese President Xi Jinping: CNN
President Trump mentioned the political prospects of former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in a June 18 phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, CNN reports. During the call, Trump also reportedly told Xi that he would stay quiet about the violent Hong Kong protests as trade talks between the two countries progressed. Records of the call were reportedly later stored in a highly secured electronic system, the same one that also holds records of a call between Trump and the Ukrainian president. A whistleblower complaint about the call, and a subsequent call memo released by the White House, shows Trump asking President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate corruption allegations against Biden and his son. This comes after Trump told reporters that China should open an investigation into the Bidens because “what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine.”