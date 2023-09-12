Trump Met With House GOP Leaders Ahead of Biden Impeachment Push: Report
PULLING THE STRINGS
Donald Trump has been holding court with Republican leadership in the lead-up to Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s launching of an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden on Tuesday, according to Politico. The outlet reported that Trump has been meeting on a weekly basis with Rep. Elise Stefanik, a MAGA diehard and the House GOP Conference chair. The pair spoke again on Tuesday in the wake of McCarthy’s announcement, Politico reported. Stefanik later confirmed the conversation to reporters, saying, “I speak to President Trump a lot. I spoke to him today.” A source close to the matter also told Politico that Trump had had dinner with Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia congresswoman and McCarthy ally, on Sunday night at his New Jersey golf club. The pair discussed the subject of impeachment, according to the insider. It seems the topic has been on Trump’s mind of late. Last month, the former president, who was himself twice impeached, bloviated on Truth Social: “Either IMPEACH the BUM, or fade into OBLIVION. THEY DID IT TO US.”