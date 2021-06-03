Trump Met With Lawmaker Who Wants to Start Election Audit in Pennsylvania: Report
Donald Trump has been reportedly meeting with a rogue’s gallery of supporters pushing post-election audits. According to The Washington Post, included in their ranks are Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who reportedly sat down with the former president at Trump Tower to discuss an election audit that apes Arizona’s in his own state. Mastriano had already unsuccessfully tried to convince lawmakers in his state to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory there in the 2020 election. Mastriano has made headlines in the past for spending thousands in campaign funds to bus protestors to the Stop the Steal event that would become the now-notorious Jan. 6 riot. Online sleuths had also placed Mastriano in the midst of the protest itself.
After a visit to the site of Arizona’s much-criticized election audit on Wednesday, a number of Pennsylvania GOP lawmakers, including Mastriano, called again for a similar audit in their own state. “I’m not about overturning anything,” said Mastriano. “I’m just trying to find out what went right, what went wrong?” This comes after the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported that Trump is telling supporters he believes he will be back in office by August.