Trump Might Not Bother to Show Up to Arraignment in Georgia: Report
Donald Trump might not show up for his arraignment in Georgia next week on charges relating to an alleged plot to overturn the result of the 2020 election in the state. According to CBS News, sources familiar with the former president’s plans say he may opt to waive his arraignment appearance instead, in which an attorney would enter his plea in writing at Fulton County Superior Court. As of Wednesday, Trump hadn’t filed a waiver of arraignment with the court. If he doesn’t show up at the hearing scheduled for Sept. 6, it would be the first time he’s not attended his arraignment in person in the four criminal cases brought against him this year.